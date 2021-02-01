Spring practice won't begin for another several weeks, but the Florida State football team is giving fans a sneak peek at the new transfers who have joined the program, wearing home game uniforms.

In the photos below, quarterback McKenzie Milton and cornerback Brandon Moore pose together for a photo; the two grad transfers previously played together at UCF.

Pictured in the bottom photo is former South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas.

