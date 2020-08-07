 First look at FSU's football practice with video highlights and photos
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 20:09:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Photos and video from FSU's first day of preseason football practice

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Mike Norvell and Florida State kicked off preseason practices on Friday splitting the squad into a morning and afternoon sessions. Here's a look at the first day of practices with video highlights and photos.

Note: Because of COVID-19 precautions the media is not permitted to attend practices. Video and photos are being provided through Florida State's Sports Information Office.

Video highlights courtesy of FSU Sports Information

Photo Gallery: Day one of FSU football preseason camp


