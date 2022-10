Photos by Mike Olivella from Florida State's 74-66 victory in an exhibition game on Thursday night against Newberry. The game was a fundraiser for Aubry Boyd, and you can contribute here.

Read our observations of FSU's new-look roster.

The Osceola also had a live thread with updates.

FSU opens the regular season against Stetson on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.