After hurricane leaves family homeless, FSU's Robinson picking up pieces
Janarius Robinson didn't just lose his family home when Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida panhandle last week. He felt as if he lost a lifetime's worth of cherished memories.
Robinson's family, which had lived in the same Panama City house for decades, was left homeless when the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the area last Wednesday.
"That house has been there forever -- it's my grandma's house," Robinson said before FSU practice on Wednesday -- exactly one week after the hurricane made landfall. "Some of the stuff, like memories, you can't get that stuff back."
With the help of Florida State officials and the approval of the NCAA, Robinson launched a GoFundMe account to help his family on Wednesday morning. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help his family rebuild, and more than $15,000 was donated as of Wednesday morning. Click here to make a contribution.
"I feel like that can help me and my family get back on its feet," Robinson said, when asked about the fund.
Robinson, a redshirt sophomore who has started four of six games this season, was actually with his family when the storm hit. They had already evacuated to Georgia to wait it out, and he said they were crushed emotionally when they returned to the scene Friday morning.
"It was like devastating to see something that you've been growing up in all your life just destroyed and ripped to shreds," Robinson said. "It really looked like somebody just dropped a nuclear bomb on us, and everything is destroyed -- from buildings to schools, houses, churches. ...
"Like if you didn't know where you were, you wouldn't know [it was Panama City] because nothing looks the same."
Photos on social media and Robinson's fundraising page show him sifting through belongings where his home once stood. There were stacks of recruiting letters he received while in high school strewn about; televisions and other items were flipped upside down.
Robinson said the tragedy has hit his mother the hardest.
"She's taking it pretty hard," Robinson sad. "That house that we had, I grew up in and she also grew up in. It was her mother's house. So something you've always lived in and grown up in, just taken away from you, is going to be hard. ... We're gonna get through it, though."
Robinson's mother is staying with a friend of the family for now. And although this has been an ordeal, she actually supported him in returning to FSU practice on Tuesday.
The Seminoles play host to Wake Forest this Saturday,
"I guess it's been better getting back to practice after going through what I have been going through ..." Robinson said. "It's a time for me to get my mind away and off of things that have happened. I come out here, get my mind off of it and get back to work with my brothers."
"I was super shocked that he came back so early," sophomore defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said. "Especially losing everything. I thought he was gonna take a little bit longer off ... but we're just glad to have him."
Robinson said he appreciated all of the support he has received from fans, teammates and others in the FSU community. His heart was warmed when he saw dozens of FSU student-athletes, including his teammates, loading water and other supplies onto trucks this past weekend as part of the relief effort.
"That means my teammates care about me," Robinson said, "and also care about other people that also got affected by the storm as well."
FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said he and others in the program were in constant contact with Robinson throughout the storm and its aftermath. Now that the defensive end is back with the team, Barnett said the goal is to simply offer any support he needs.
"I think he feels the love here," Barnett said. "And not only him but his actual family -- his mom and everybody feel the love that we're showing them. ... You can't say, 'I know how you feel,' because I don't. Never been through something like that. So you just try to show him love and let him know that we care about him. And if there's anything we can do to help, we're willing to do so."
------------------------------
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial