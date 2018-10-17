Janarius Robinson didn't just lose his family home when Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida panhandle last week. He felt as if he lost a lifetime's worth of cherished memories.

Robinson's family, which had lived in the same Panama City house for decades, was left homeless when the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the area last Wednesday.

"That house has been there forever -- it's my grandma's house," Robinson said before FSU practice on Wednesday -- exactly one week after the hurricane made landfall. "Some of the stuff, like memories, you can't get that stuff back."

With the help of Florida State officials and the approval of the NCAA, Robinson launched a GoFundMe account to help his family on Wednesday morning. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help his family rebuild, and more than $15,000 was donated as of Wednesday morning. Click here to make a contribution.

"I feel like that can help me and my family get back on its feet," Robinson said, when asked about the fund.

Robinson, a redshirt sophomore who has started four of six games this season, was actually with his family when the storm hit. They had already evacuated to Georgia to wait it out, and he said they were crushed emotionally when they returned to the scene Friday morning.

"It was like devastating to see something that you've been growing up in all your life just destroyed and ripped to shreds," Robinson said. "It really looked like somebody just dropped a nuclear bomb on us, and everything is destroyed -- from buildings to schools, houses, churches. ...

"Like if you didn't know where you were, you wouldn't know [it was Panama City] because nothing looks the same."