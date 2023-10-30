Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday in advance of his team's game at home this weekend against No. 4 Florida State. The Panthers (2-6) are coming off a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame. Narduzzi addressed a number of topics, including questions about the Seminoles and his controversial and well-publicized comments he made about his own players after Pitt's blowout loss to the Irish.

Here is Narduzzi about his team's talent after Pitt's loss to Notre Dame: "We lost a lot of good players last year. We thought we'd replace them, and we obviously didn't do a good job with that." The quotes got a lot of attention from college football fans and even elicited reaction on social media from members of his football team. Narduzzi spent the first part of his press conference clarifying his statement from Saturday and answered several questions from the media about the ripple effects from what he said. Narduzzi on his team meeting with his players on Sunday: "We had a great Sunday night meeting in here after an emotional Saturday afternoon and evening. Started off with my players, first thing I said as I sat here at the podium was apologizing to our football team and to our guys about my postgame comments, which didn't, obviously, come out the way I intended them to come out. And sometimes that happens. But when I looked at it over the last, really, 48 hours, 24 hours, there's nothing worse than a loss. A loss hurt. And the first thing I do is jump on the plane, and I'm watching the video on my iPad. But the loss hurts. And everybody in that locker room was hurt. But when you feel like your players are hurt by something the head coach said, that hurts you even worse. It makes you sick to your stomach. So I didn't get a whole lot of sleep on Saturday night. I can promise you that. But I talk about our guys all the time about our program goals. And I won't get into four of them, which have been here since I've been here eight and a half seasons is relationships. It's the No. 1 thing we talk about all the time. And the relationships that I have with our players is critical. And that never, ever can change.

Narduzzi on whether or not any of his players have expressed concern to him about his statement: "No. No. I went to them first. I talked to some guys on the airplane, to be honest with you. But I think you only get pieces of things sometimes in the world we're in. I think they feel good. Like I said, nine years, nobody is, I guess, graded on one night, whether it's a player or whether it's a coach. And whether it's your play or whether it's what you say. And nobody — there's always another Saturday. And there's always another presser. There's always the next." "So, to me, you're not defined in one game or one afternoon. You're defined over time. And I think over time, my guys are my guys. I love my guys. My message to them -- I know how bad they're hurting after that loss. But my major message was, 'Hey, guys, I don't care. I love you guys. I wouldn't trade you for anything, period.' Those are my guys. And that's the way it always will be." Narduzzi when asked again about feedback from his players: "Yeah. They were all good and said, 'Coach, I totally understand.' They were all great. I've had meetings with them last night. Even individual, if someone wanted to come see me and also a couple this morning that I caught back up with. I said, 'Hey, my door is always open down there, ok?'' My door is always open, whether I'm in a meeting — Vicky will pull me out of a meeting. I'm going to meet with our guys all the time. So the door is always open. I think they all get it pretty clear."

Narduzzi on what stands outs to him about FSU's offense: "It's (Johnny) Wilson on one side and Keon Coleman on the other side and (Jordan) Travis, you cover those guys, he's taking off running. He is athletic. He's smart. Obviously, Coach Norvell does a great job." "And, again, we played him in -- we played Travis in 2020, during the COVID year and got him down there, and he ended up getting hurt before the half, I believe. And he had a big run on us early. And we kind of got experience from that first run that he took, 80 yards or whatever it was. We had a defensive end run up the field, and you learn. It's a play he didn't see. And you learn. And then all of a sudden, we shut it down and made the play. But Travis was a different player in 2020 than he is right now. Correct? I don't know how many games they won in '20. I haven't gone back and looked at that. But you look at where he is and what experience has done for him, period ... He's playing at a high level. What's he got? 18 TDs and 2 interceptions? The guy doesn't make mistakes. And he's confident. The guy plays with swagger too. He gets a run, he looks like he's a linebacker, just the emotion. He plays with emotion and passion. He is the leader of that football team, guaranteed."

Narduzzi on FSU's defense, especially the play of the Seminoles' secondary: "Every good secondary has a good D-line. Right? They've got some athletic ends that rush up the field, one from the University of Albany (Jared Verse) that's a game wrecker. He's special. But they got athletes all over the field. They're athletic. They're well coached. And I've had great conversations with Mike Norvell through the years. His team plays with toughness, physicality and they believe. And they play hard. And that's what our football team is like. And I think he's got the same kind of thing."

Narduzzi on whether the lopsided loss to Notre Dame and his postgame comments will have any negative effects on his team as they get ready to play FSU? "Not at all. Not at all. Again, coaches aren't happy with Saturday, and neither are the players. The players know. They watch the tape. It's our job as coaches to put our guys in positions to make plays. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don't. Sometimes we're in a position to make plays and we don't make them. That's physical. Man, that was a terrible call vs. that play they had. And then there's the physical and the mental. And there was some physical errors and there's mental errors. And that's where our guys aren't happy about how they executed."