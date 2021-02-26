Seminole bats come up empty in ACC-opening loss to Pitt
Pittsburgh beat No. 24 Florida State 1-0 Friday night in a classic pitchers’ duel at Dick Howser Stadium. Parker Messick struck out a career-high nine batters, but FSU hitters could not find the timely hit throughout the night as Pitt improved to 4-1 on the season.
FSU fell to 2-2 on the year. It was the ACC opener for both teams.
Messick (0-2) struck out nine batters in five innings, but two doubles to Ron Washington and Bryce Hulett in the fourth inning provided all the scoring that Pitt would need. The Florida State bullpen was stellar as well Friday, combining to allow just four baserunners (two hits, two walks) in four innings.
Mitch Myers (1-1) struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits in 6.0 innings. FSU finished with four hits on the night.
Jordan McCrum earned his first save of the season, pitching the final 1.2 innings. He worked around three walks and a hit to strand five total runners over the eighth and ninth innings.
Shortstop Nander De Sedas doubled to start the eighth inning, his second of the season. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Jackson Greene, but was stranded after an inning-ending strikeout. In the ninth, Dylan Simmons singled, pinch runner Cooper Swanson stole second and third and De Sedas walked before another inning-ending strikeout.
Washington had three of Pitt’s five hits.
Clayton Kwiatkowski pitched 2.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit and forced a double play. Hunter Perdue made his first appearance as a Seminole after battling back from surgery, reaching 98 on the radar gun with a strikeout and one hit allowed in one inning. Jonah Scolaro and Chase Haney combined on a scoreless ninth inning.
In the ninth, with Pitt looking to extend its lead, Jordan Anderson singled off Haney, but Robby Martin threw out Riley Wash at the plate to end the inning. It was FSU’s first outfield assist of the season.
Florida State and Pitt will play again Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. FSU will throw freshman right-hander Carson Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA in four innings).
