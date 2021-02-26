Pittsburgh beat No. 24 Florida State 1-0 Friday night in a classic pitchers’ duel at Dick Howser Stadium. Parker Messick struck out a career-high nine batters, but FSU hitters could not find the timely hit throughout the night as Pitt improved to 4-1 on the season.

FSU fell to 2-2 on the year. It was the ACC opener for both teams.

Messick (0-2) struck out nine batters in five innings, but two doubles to Ron Washington and Bryce Hulett in the fourth inning provided all the scoring that Pitt would need. The Florida State bullpen was stellar as well Friday, combining to allow just four baserunners (two hits, two walks) in four innings.

Mitch Myers (1-1) struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits in 6.0 innings. FSU finished with four hits on the night.

Jordan McCrum earned his first save of the season, pitching the final 1.2 innings. He worked around three walks and a hit to strand five total runners over the eighth and ninth innings.

