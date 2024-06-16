"It went great — it went way better than I expected," Moore said of his official visit. "They answered a lot of my questions, a lot of my concerns got relieved and it just went great. I'm feeling good about FSU."

Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward wide receiver Joshua Moore was one of the top (if not the top) receiver on Florida State's board heading into official visits and the four-star returned to Tallahassee over the weekend to find out just how much of a fit he would be at Florida State.

Moore has been on campus multiple times this year already but wanted to know more about how the coaching staff would develop him on and off the field.

"How this guy here is going to develop me to be a great receiver," Moore said as wide receivers coach Ron Dugans walked past. "How Coach (Mike) Norvell is going to push me to not just be the best version of myself on the field but off the field as well. A better man in life after football. All the stuff that doesn't get talked about for real."

While a big part of his objective for the official visit was to learn more about the fit on the field, the four-star receiver came out of the visit feeling particularly good about how things would be off the field at Florida State.

"I've seen a lot more of campus," Moore said. "I've seen a lot more of the personal life — like how they players bond. That was my favorite part about the visit was seeing how the players bond, how their relationship is, and how their brotherhood is."

Every official visitor is paired with a player host for the weekend and Florida State paired Moore with sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Williams, who is also from Broward County in South Florida, was able to personally connect with Moore over the weekend.

"He's telling me that he's loving it," Moore said. "He said that he's not gonna lie, there are going to be some bumps in the road. We're going to have to work hard and we're going to have to really work for what we want. But he said that they are going to take care of you. It's the best place you can be."

While relationships with teammates is important, relationships with the coaching staff are equally as important — and Moore feels like he has a father/son type relationship with wide receivers Coach Ron Dugans.

"Coach Dugans is my boy, man. I feel like — with our relationship — if I'm ever struggling, he'll help me out. I could call him at 12 in the morning and he'd help me out. He's like a second father figure. If I'm away from home and away from my family, he could be another father figure in my life," Moore said.

"It's very important to me," Moore then added. "Because I feel like if I can't relate to my receiver coach, I won't be able to learn from him as good. I won't be able to take technique in as good. So the process would be more bumpy. Me and Coach Dugans can relate so I feel like I'd take in things easier."

Moore has already taken official visits to Florida and Miami and he will officially visit Georgia next week. As far as a commitment is concerned, Moore is targeting a verbal pledge sometime in July. When asked if he had any definitive leader in his recruitment, he said that he "couldn't really say," inferring that all of his contending schools are more or less on equal standing with Moore.

If Florida State is to win out a commitment from the talented wideout, the relationships between players and coaches would be a big reason why.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters