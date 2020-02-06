"To be able to bring five running backs into this year's class is a challenge," Norvell said, "but I think when you look at how those skillsets all complement each other with great speed, great ball skills, physicality and just tremendous young men, I think we hit an absolute home run with that group of talent."

With the loss of Cam Akers to the NFL, it was paramount that Florida State addressed the running back position.

Norvell admitted during his December Signing Day press conference that Lawrence Toafili was the first recruit he called when he accepted the job at FSU.

The Pinellas Park product signed with the Seminoles in December, along with receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas. So did Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin.

Normally that might be the end of the running back recruiting.

Not for Norvell. Not this year. He and the FSU staff signed two more on Wednesday -- Louisiana speedster Corey Wren and junior college transfer La'Damian Webb.

All of the sudden, the FSU running back meeting room is going to be very full.

"We needed to add more depth to that room," first-year running backs coach David Johnson said. "And that's what we did. We're really pleased with the guys we brought in."

It would have been natural if the number of signees and commitments scared away other recruits. After all, there is only one ball to hand off. And there are only so many carries and yards to go around.

But Johnson says Norvell's offensive system was the main selling point to all of the recruits. The coaches pointed out -- repeatedly -- that all of them have a chance to contribute.

"The biggest thing is the type of offense that we run," Johnson said. "Knowing what Coach Norvell did with those three running backs he had at Memphis -- three guys had close to 1,000 yards rushing, one guy had close to 1,000 yards receiving, one guy had close to 2,000 yards -- so you're able to put those guys in a position to be successful.