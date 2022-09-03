NEW ORLEANS -- When it came to Florida State’s season-opening game against Duquesne, many fans likely had similar thoughts. Something to the effect of, “I’m glad football is back, I’m excited to watch this team, but I won’t overreact too much to this. The next game against LSU is the real litmus test.” I know I did. The Seminoles easily took care of business and gave away next to nothing in terms of strategy, playbook or otherwise to the Bayou Bengals. The only real thing FSU gave away was its depth chart, and little that was seen on that front came as a surprise. But now comes the real test. All those positives shown last Saturday mean little to nothing if FSU doesn’t at least keep things competitive against LSU Sunday in New Orleans (7:30 p.m., ABC). It’s a chance for FSU to bring home its biggest marquee win since, when, 2016? Even farther back? And it seems like FSU has a good chance of doing so as only a three-point underdog in what is essentially a road game.



It’s hard to overstate how big an opportunity it will be for FSU head coach Mike Norvell. Although he’s had some high-profile and unlikely wins in his first two seasons, his 8-13 overall record with the Seminoles is still looming over his head. There’s also the even more brutal fact that Norvell is 0-6 in September so far in his FSU tenure. The Seminoles’ results need to take a major step in the right direction in year three and this is a great opportunity to do just that. There’s reason to believe FSU has a real chance to pull off the upset of the Tigers. The experience of FSU having a game under its belt this season while its opponent does not is significant. That is even more the case going against an LSU team with an almost entirely new coaching staff and a great deal of roster turnover. This definitely has the feel of an opponent FSU has a notably better chance of beating now in early September than it would if they played in November after LSU has a chance to really mesh. The Seminoles likely have the advantage in the backfield and have a defensive line that could (should?) affect a relatively inexperienced offensive line with less than 30 combined career starts.



They also have the edge at quarterback if you’re considering recent success. New LSU starter Jayden Daniels threw 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season at Arizona State while FSU starter Jordan Travis has thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception over his last seven games. Daniels upgraded his receiving corps significantly by transferring to Baton Rouge, but so did Travis, with four new transfer additions who have raised the floor of FSU’s wide receiver room. But there are also reasons to think FSU won’t bring back a win from the Big Easy. LSU’s defensive line is loaded with players likely to be playing on Sundays in the future. That will be no easy task for an FSU offensive line that has a few injury questions already as it looks to reach so high as average for the first time in years. Additionally, those receivers in purple and gold will be a major test for FSU’s secondary. Kayshon Boutte has the talent to potentially be the first wide receiver taken in next year’s NFL Draft and he’s got quite a bit of talent around him if the Seminoles pay him too much attention. All of that above is to say that I’m really struggling to get a read on this game. For such an important game for the Seminoles (and likely the Tigers as well to start Brian Kelly’s tenure), it feels like a real toss-up.

