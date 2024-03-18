Mike Norvell seems to have heard the noise.

As the Florida State head football coach addressed media members Monday morning before the Seminoles begin spring practice Tuesday, talk drifted, as it often does, to transfers.

Because transfer portal additions have been such a big part of Norvell's revitalization of the FSU football program. It dates all the way back to guys like Jashaun Corbin in his first offseason and then landmark additions like defensive end transfers Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson and countless other Seminoles who boosted their draft stock significantly while helping build the Seminoles back to relevance.

Once again, FSU has used the transfer portal this offseason to bolster its roster, adding players across the roster in almost every position group with so much production off last year's team to replace.

While rival fans have talked for some time about how Norvell has relied on the portal too heavily for the rebuild, he pointed out Tuesday that FSU's proportion of portal additions this offseason — 14 of FSU's 37 scholarship additions (37.9%) this year are transfers — is pretty close to in line with the program's track record under him of about 65% high-school additions to about 35% transfer additions.

"When you look at how that has all come together, it's really a very similar number here this year. I think that's probably working towards the new age of college athletics with the change and with the transitions," Norvell said. "But it's just about being right. There are plenty of people that have taken more transfers. People point to ours because ours are good. They do a good job when they get here. They make impacts."

Norvell is dead-on here: 37 FBS teams added more transfers last offseason than FSU's 12. 15 teams have added more portal players this offseason than the Seminoles.

The impressive hit-rate with which the FSU coaching staff hits on portal additions is why the portal narrative is so strong around the Seminoles' program.

"We’re not going to say that we’re better than anyone else. But just look at the guys we’ve taken. We’ve taken a lot transfers and high school kids. But tell me the ones that haven’t worked out. The trust is that. Right?..." FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Monday. "We’re not better evaluators than everybody in the country. I’m not saying we are. But I’m saying we’re really good at it, for what fits here.”

The good news for FSU is the early returns on this 2024 portal class are once again quite positive. Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been praised for earning the respect of his teammates. Wide receiver additions Malik Benson and Jalen Brown have been praised for the speed they'll bring to FSU's offense. The Seminoles' four defensive line additions have turned heads and will significantly bolster the depth in that room.

Norvell credits this continued portal success with how FSU evaluates transfer targets not just for their football ability but for their personality and how they'll fit within the program culture that was rebuilt over Norvell's first few seasons in Tallahassee.

This year's crop of portal additions has exceeded in that area so far this offseason as well.