Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will wrap their December recruiting calendar by hosting their last official visit weekend of the month before heading into the NCAA Dead Period, which will lead to the Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Five prospects who have already committed to be a part of FSU's 2024 recruiting class are expected to be on-campus starting on Friday. Those prospects are KJ Bolden, Kam Davis, Jamari Howard, Manasse Itete and Lawayne McCoy.

Armondo Blount has instead opted to visit Miami, his mother told Rivals' Adam Gorney late Thursday afternoon.