Warchant TV: Instant reaction as FSU washes out in 22-20 loss to Wake
Following Florida State's 22-20 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, managing editor Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark discusses the unforced errors, quarterback play and the complicated nature of small successes overshadowed by another Saturday setback. FSU will welcome Syracuse to town for homecoming on Oct. 26th.
Austin R. Cox contributed to this report
