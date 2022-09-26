After a scheduled 3:30 p.m. game this weekend vs. Wake Forest, the Florida State football team will be back under the lights next weekend.

The ACC announced Monday morning that the Seminoles' Oct. 8 game at NC State will be played at either 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC if it is picked as the 7:30 game and on ACC Network if it is the 8 p.m. game. The other game that will be at either 7:30 or 8 is Clemson's game at Boston College.

That decision will be announced after this weekend's games.

Four games into the season, FSU and NC State are two of the final four undefeated teams in the ACC. However, both of their unblemished records will be put on the line this weekend, with FSU hosting Wake Forest and NC State playing at Clemson.

FSU leads the all-time series vs. NC State 26-15, but has lost the last two games and four of the last five in the series.