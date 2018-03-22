As Corey Clark wrote in his column Wednesday, the energy and enthusiasm was the biggest difference between Florida State's first spring practice under Willie Taggart and what has taken place on FSU’s practice fields in recent years.

I won’t spend a lot of time on that since Corey did a nice job of summing it up, but I will share some insights from a conversation I had with a former player who came out for the practice. This was a Bowden-era player, but it was one who occasionally attended Fisher’s practices as well.

He felt that the energy and competition at Wednesday’s practice was much closer to what he recalled from his own playing days during the Dynasty Era. While Bowden certainly didn’t have rock music, hip hop or even country music piped in to the practice fields like Taggart, the practices were designed to foster competition -- and that is where the spirit came from.

One of the changes Fisher made to FSU’s practice routine when he took over in 2010 was to split the team onto two practice fields. The first-string and third-string players would be on one field, while the "2s" and "4s" would be on the other. The idea behind that change was efficiency. By using that system, the Seminoles essentially were able to conduct two practices at once. It was something Fisher did previously with Nick Saban when they were at LSU.

But there was a tradeoff there.

