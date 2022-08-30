Scout-team players wearing new numbers. Crowd noise being pumped into the indoor practice facility. It sure felt like one of the days leading up to Florida State’s first big game of the season in a hostile atmosphere at practice Tuesday morning. The Seminoles returned to their practice facility for their first of two practices that will be open to the media ahead of Sunday’s game against LSU in New Orleans (7:30 p.m. on ABC). It was a full-pads practice and one that brought quite a bit of physicality with mixed periods of scout-team work and the first-team offense and defense facing off. After LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Monday that he doesn’t plan on naming who his team’s starting quarterback will be before Sunday’s game, both Jayden Daniels (5) and Garrett Nussmeier (13) were represented as scout-team players. FSU head coach Mike Norvell indicated Kelly’s decision didn’t affect his team’s preparation.



Although FSU’s defense got plenty of reps working against both Daniels and Nussmeier’s scout-team representatives, it bears mentioning that Daniels worked first. That is in line with the widely-spread belief that Daniels will be LSU’s starting quarterback. FSU additionally had scout-team players representing LSU running back Noah Cain (21), wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (7) and Malik Nabers (8) and tight end Mason Taylor (86) on the offensive side of the ball. It wasn’t the cleanest or best day for the FSU offense in 11-on-11 work. However, it was a pretty impressive day for FSU quarterback Jordan Travis in 1-on-1 drills. He had the throw of the day when he perfectly placed a ball to Mycah Pittman down the sideline. The throw had to be perfect to beat the outstretched arms of Jammie Robinson and it was, landing perfectly in an area where Pittman could extend one arm out to make the tough one-handed catch. That was one of quite a few impressive 1-on-1 throws Travis had Tuesday as he looks to build off a game which Norvell said Monday night was his best since joining the FSU football program. In 11-on-11, though, Travis threw an interception to a leaping Renardo Green on an ill-advised throwback pass into traffic. The Seminoles practice Wednesday but it will be closed to the media. The final open practice before Sunday’s game against the Tigers will be Thursday morning.