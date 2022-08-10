Practice report: FSU set to move camp to Jacksonville

FSU held its 12th practice of the 2022 preseason on Wednesday morning. The team went through an 18-period practice in the Indoor Practice Facility.

It was a practice that was light on contact work despite being in full pads and heavy on teaching and reinforcing techniques and fundamentals within each position group. Roughly half the practice featured special teams work with position-specific drills and some team periods involving the punt and kickoff coverage teams.

Offensively, all three skill position groups — running backs, tight ends and wide receivers — spent at least one period working alone with FSU quarterbacks while running routes against air. The offensive line spent a significant portion of its individual time working on picking up blitz and stunts in pass protection.

Defensively, a lot of time was spent on form tackling and angle tackling. The defensive line spent a significant amount of time on pass rush fundamentals while the linebackers and defensive backs worked in special- teams drills.

The practice did feature three distinct portions (beginning, middle and end) where it ran multiple 11-on-11 periods, six by our count.

Quarterbacks Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker both had strong showings in today's team periods.

“Very sharp," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of Travis. "… I don’t know if he’s had a bad day throughout fall camp. There’s been decisions and things that we grow from. He’s in a great space. I like what I’m seeing just in his continued growth and development.”

Norvell went on to say that Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy are "embracing challenges" and seems happy with the progress of the quarterback group.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson impressed for a second straight practice. “He’s definitely a weapon,” Norvell said.

Linebacker DJ Lundy and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson stood out defensively during Wednesday's team periods.

The team will travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon where they will hold two morning practices at the University of North Florida.

"It's about team," Norvell said. "It's about going to a place that is different than what you're used to. There will be some discomfort not knowing the atmosphere. We'll be on a single field ... hopefully we'll get good humidity. This is where a team comes together."