It may have been Tuesday morning out on the Florida State practice field. But to the team, it was a Wednesday practice. The Seminoles held their final media availability of the week before Friday’s game at Louisville (7:30 p.m., ESPN) on Tuesday morning. A few days out from the debut of FSU’s new white helmets, those white helmets made their debut at Tuesday morning’s practice. The quarterbacks were wearing the helmets over the course of the entire practice while the rest of the team was in the traditional gold helmets.

FSU elected to let backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker run a short less-than-one-minute drill during its first team portion of practice instead of Jordan Travis. Rodemaker moved the ball downfield a bit with a few completions. However, the drive stalled out just past midfield when FSU’s final play failed to get going with six seconds left on the clock.

On this drive, Jared Verse displayed the mix of his impressive ability and where he still has room to grow in quick succession. Verse jumped offsides on the first play and then recorded a sack on the second play of the drive, getting instant pressure off the edge. On the final play, Verse again got quick pressure, which would have likely been another sack were it not for a quick pass being thrown. For the second straight day, wide receiver Darion Williamson caught a touchdown pass in FSU’s single-play, end-of-game, goal-line situation. This time, he ran a route across the back of the end zone and created an opening for Jordan Travis to fit the ball into, battling through a defender to make a contested catch. Williamson has been a bit limited working through a few ailments this preseason, but if this week of practice is any indication, he should be ready for a role Friday night against the Cardinals. As expected ahead of a hostile atmosphere Friday night in the first true road game of the season, the Seminoles did quite a bit of scout-team work with noise being pumped into the indoor practice facility.

