Practice Report: Louisville prep continues for FSU on accelerated timeline
It may have been Tuesday morning out on the Florida State practice field. But to the team, it was a Wednesday practice.
The Seminoles held their final media availability of the week before Friday’s game at Louisville (7:30 p.m., ESPN) on Tuesday morning. A few days out from the debut of FSU’s new white helmets, those white helmets made their debut at Tuesday morning’s practice. The quarterbacks were wearing the helmets over the course of the entire practice while the rest of the team was in the traditional gold helmets.
FSU elected to let backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker run a short less-than-one-minute drill during its first team portion of practice instead of Jordan Travis. Rodemaker moved the ball downfield a bit with a few completions.
However, the drive stalled out just past midfield when FSU’s final play failed to get going with six seconds left on the clock.
On this drive, Jared Verse displayed the mix of his impressive ability and where he still has room to grow in quick succession. Verse jumped offsides on the first play and then recorded a sack on the second play of the drive, getting instant pressure off the edge. On the final play, Verse again got quick pressure, which would have likely been another sack were it not for a quick pass being thrown.
For the second straight day, wide receiver Darion Williamson caught a touchdown pass in FSU’s single-play, end-of-game, goal-line situation. This time, he ran a route across the back of the end zone and created an opening for Jordan Travis to fit the ball into, battling through a defender to make a contested catch.
Williamson has been a bit limited working through a few ailments this preseason, but if this week of practice is any indication, he should be ready for a role Friday night against the Cardinals.
As expected ahead of a hostile atmosphere Friday night in the first true road game of the season, the Seminoles did quite a bit of scout-team work with noise being pumped into the indoor practice facility.
It was another day where FSU’s wide receivers dropped a few too many passes, but that improved as the practice progressed. Johnny Wilson had a touchdown in red zone work on a beautiful touch pass from Jordan Travis. Malik McClain also had a number of practices late in practice.
Camren McDonald had one of his more active practices of the season to date Tuesday, frequently being targeted over the middle of the field. During scout-team work to close out practice, Travis was on top of his game, throwing quite a few impeccable passes all over the field.
One player who stood out Tuesday for a skill of his that I don’t always see is Lawrance Toafili. Toafili’s speed and acceleration were on full display, especially on one screen pass where he caught the ball and what appeared to be effortlessly turned on the jets, hitting top speed within moments.
Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Malik Feaster had some ground to make up arriving mere weeks before the season began. He flashed again Tuesday, recording a pass breakup against Wilson on a slant route and defending Deuce Spann well to prevent a touchdown catch with tight coverage.
Fellow defensive back Travis Jay has been working some with the scout team this week, representing Louisville's mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham to give the first-team defense a more accurate look at what it will be facing.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify