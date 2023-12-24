Darrell Jackson smiled but delivered quite the understatement.

“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “It’s been a long time. But I’m ready.”

A long time? Yes, Jackson could do nothing but practice. And wait.

Jackson was expected to be a very big piece of the defensive interior in 2023, bringing with him 20 games of college experience from Maryland and Miami. He had 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 12 games in 2022 before opting to transfer to FSU to be closer to his mom, who is ill.

Finally in August, he was denied eligibility for the 2023 regular season as a two-time transfer.

“At the beginning it was kind of hard but then I just kept waking up, getting through it,” Jackson said. “My teammates motivating me, my coach. I’ve been good.”

Jackson is all smiles now, but then again he has remained positive throughout the year. His opportunity to do more than just practice but play for Florida State is fast approaching, coming up against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday (4 p.m. on ESPN).