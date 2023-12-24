Practices were Darrell Jackson's game days, but now he's set for FSU debut
Darrell Jackson smiled but delivered quite the understatement.
“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “It’s been a long time. But I’m ready.”
A long time? Yes, Jackson could do nothing but practice. And wait.
Jackson was expected to be a very big piece of the defensive interior in 2023, bringing with him 20 games of college experience from Maryland and Miami. He had 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 12 games in 2022 before opting to transfer to FSU to be closer to his mom, who is ill.
Finally in August, he was denied eligibility for the 2023 regular season as a two-time transfer.
“At the beginning it was kind of hard but then I just kept waking up, getting through it,” Jackson said. “My teammates motivating me, my coach. I’ve been good.”
Jackson is all smiles now, but then again he has remained positive throughout the year. His opportunity to do more than just practice but play for Florida State is fast approaching, coming up against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday (4 p.m. on ESPN).
The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Jackson practiced and with a high level of intensity. He often looked like the best defensive tackle on the practice field, even if he knew he wouldn’t play on Saturdays.
“This whole season, it was hard on him,” FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins said. “Young man, 20 years old. Expecting to play. Didn’t get to play. Tuesday and Thursday, throughout the whole year, I ran him. Ran him hard. And sometimes he didn’t want to do it. He had a smile on his face. He worked hard.”
Jackson kept smiling. He said he would wake up each day and find motivation while also motivating others in the defensive tackle group. Being able to practice made him happy.
Where did he improve over the course of the year?
“Technique,” Jackson said. “My technique got way better.”
While a few Seminoles have declared for the NFL draft or decided to opt out of the Orange Bowl, Jackson has had the opportunity to play in the postseason focused in his mind for months. And he could provide a needed boost on the interior of FSU’s defensive front.
“I feel great about Darrell, what he has accomplished this year,” Haggins said. “He could have been a negative person. But Darrell is very positive.”
