Practicing through pain: FSU now seeks perfect finish in imperfect scenario
The heartache won’t go away. Not anytime soon, not for Florida State. Not when the focus since the calendar flipped to 2023 was focused on winning a title and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The championship the Seminoles earned? An ACC title win over Louisville that followed a perfect regular season.
“Nobody can take that from us,” senior defensive back Jarrian Jones said after Tuesday’s practice.
And then there’s the national championship opportunity lost when the CFP selection committee placed Florida State (13-0) in the No. 5 spot and outside the four-team playoff.
“I ain’t going to lie: I’m going to be hurt with that for the rest of my life,” Jones said. “It just feels like somebody ripped your heart out of the chest.”
In the last two weeks, coach Mike Norvell and Florida State’s assistant coaches have been busy. They hit the road to visit 2024 commitments and a few prospects they’d like to flip on National Signing Day, which is Wednesday. They’ve hosted a few transfer prospects, notably quarterbacks Cameron Ward (Washington State) and DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State). They’ve landed a commitment from Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., the son of a Seminoles legend.
They’ve also tried to listen and advise the Seminoles through upcoming decisions, with defensive end Jared Verse, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson among those opting out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia (12-1) on Dec. 30. There could be more to come, although Norvell didn’t disclose any more of the juniors or seniors who have or have not yet made decisions, and news of Verse’s decision was announced on his social media channels a few hours after practice wrapped up.
FSU’s coaches have tried to commiserate with a wild 24 hours in which they celebrated the program’s first ACC title since 2014 only to be out of the CFP the next day.
“It’s been challenging,” Norvell said. “You basically got 12 hours to celebrate what was an unbelievable accomplishment for this team. Then you had to learn how to work through disappointment, hurt, frustration, anger, every bit of it. And you’re 18- to 22-year-old kids and a 42-year-old coach.”
Norvell called it among his toughest two weeks he has had as a coach. But he also refused to let Florida State’s accomplishments go unrecognized.
“I will always have the feelings of what happened,” Norvell said. “But at the end of the day I wasn’t in that room. It wasn’t my choice. So my beliefs of what it is, that’s that. … I’m so proud of what and who this team is and what they represented for 13 weeks of the season.
“It doesn’t take away from what these guys have accomplished throughout the course of this year.”
Florida State continued its preparation for Georgia with practice on Tuesday and will do so a few more days this week before taking a break for the holidays. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn were both leading the offense. All-ACC selections like defensive end Patrick Payton and linebacker Kalen DeLoach were guiding the defense.
This isn’t the dream December that Norvell and the Seminoles had envisioned. He pushed Florida State’s players to work through the fall to improve and they fought through adversity and injury, including the loss of quarterback Jordan Travis on Nov. 18.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock and chairperson Boo Corrigan have each outlined two factors, with the first being that the Seminoles didn’t look the same in victories at Florida and over Louisville in the ACC title game without Travis. They have both often noted the strength of schedule metric was inferior compared to Alabama and Texas, who were each elevated with one loss over unbeaten Florida State.
Now Norvell and the Seminoles are pushing forward and seeking to finish the year undefeated. Florida State has won three national titles and won't be able to secure a fourth in 2023, but there is a chance for a perfect finish to an imperfect season — even though that’s at times feels like a long shot given Las Vegas’ odds have Georgia as a 14-point favorite. But we still don’t know the full scale of the Bulldogs’ opt outs and, come bowl season, outcomes are less predictable.
Jones has been among the most vocal, saying he is looking forward to his NFL draft preparations but insisted he would play in the Orange Bowl.
“We set out to win every game that was put in front of us,” Jones said. “That doesn’t take away from me going out here and doing what I have to do for my brothers. I wasn’t the only one who got left out of the playoffs. We all got left out of the playoffs. It was big for me to just come back and do what I got to do.”
