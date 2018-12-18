Warchant.com

Predictions: Florida State's 2019 Recruiting Class (early period)
With the NCAA's early signing day taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 19, our Michael Langston teams up with Rivals' Mike Farrell, Rob Cassidy and Chad Simmons to make predictions on 11 Florida State targets who have not yet announced their commitments.
Not included in this list are prospects who are already firmly committed to FSU. Also not included are prospects who will be waiting until February to make their decisions
Michael Langson's Pick: Alabama
Langston: I think FSU has done a great job of showing Neal what type of culture Willie Taggart is building, and really I feel there is legitimate interest in the 'Noles. But I think the fact that Alabama is the premier program in college football is important to Neal. I also feel he is enamored with the way the Tide develop linemen for the NFL. So I'm going to go with Alabama.
Rivals Pick: Alabama (Mike Farrell and Rob Cassidy)
Cassidy: "I see Neal choosing Alabama, but Georgia retains an outside chance."
Michael Langston's Pick: FSU
If it wasn't going to be Florida State, I feel like he wouldn't have taken that final visit before signing. And while I think Ray respects USF a lot, the 'Noles were his dream school growing up. Ray also called this weekend's trip a perfect visit, so I think FSU did enough to pull this one off.
Rivals Pick: Florida State (Mike Farrell and Rob Cassidy)
Cassidy: "I like FSU here. It certainly seems to be trending that way. It's hard to expect USF to hang on to a player when Taggart and company have come calling."
