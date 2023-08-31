Florida State and LSU played their FBS opener in 2022 with more questions than answers. However, after both programs produced 10-win seasons in 2022 both enter the 2023 season ranked inside the top 10 and both are among the favorites to reach their conference championship game and compete for one of the four spots in the college football playoff. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and it's without a doubt the best matchup of the opening weekend of college football (and the only game featuring two ranked teams). Kickoff on ABC is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern, with Chris Fowler handling the play-by-play and with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.

LSU on offense

The LSU offense is led by long-time Kelly assistant and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The Tigers operate their base offense out of 11-personnel (1RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) but will use two and three tight ends at times. They return seven starters from last year's unit that ranked 28th in total offense and 23rd in scoring offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is back after throwing for 2,913 yards last season while completing over 68 percent of his passes. The dynamic Daniels also led the team in rushing, where he totaled 885 yards last season on 186 attempts. As Daniels goes, so does the Tigers offense. Kelly said earlier this week that Daniels has made significant strides as a downfield thrower over the course of the last year. LSU was expected to be loaded at running back. However, the Tigers will be without John Emery Jr., who will not suit up against the Seminoles for the second year in a row. Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin have both been limited to injuries this fall and may not be at full speed for this game. Noah Cain and Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs are expected to have larger roles in the backfield with the absence of Emery and with questions surrounding the health of Williams and Goodwin. Williams, Noah Cain and John Emery Jr. combined to run for 1,310 yards and 15 touchdowns on 249 carries. Diggs combined for 1,052 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in South Bend. It is clear that Kelly wants to put more of the workload in the running game on his running backs and not Daniels in 2023. Goodwin played in seven games last year and ran for 276 yards on 45 carries. The Tigers' offensive line is huge, averaging 6-5 and 320 pounds from tackle to tackle, and is expected to be a very solid unit this season. Will Campbell was a Freshman All-American last season and is regarded as the Tigers' best offensive lineman at left tackle. Right tackle Emery Jones started 12 games as a true freshman last season, and like Campbell is considered to be a future NFL prospect. Both will be tested by FSU defensive ends Jared Verse and Patrick Payton. Left guard Garrett Dellinger, center Charles Turner and right guard Miles Frazier have started a combined 57 games in their careers. The Tigers are expected to be deep at wide receiver. Last year's leading receiver, Malik Nabors, is back after hauling in a team-high 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Brian Thomas and Kyren Lacy, who combined to catch 55 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns, are expected to be the other two starting wideouts in the opener. Tight end Mason Taylor is back after a breakout true freshman season that saw him total 38 receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU on defense

Harold Perkins had 72 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a a freshman in 2022. (USA Today Sports)

Defensive coordinator Matt House is back for his second season under Kelly as the Tigers' defensive coordinator. The Tigers will run a base 4-3 defense. Last season LSU finished the year ranked 40th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense. The projected starting unit is expected to feature at least four players who played for other programs last season. This year's unit does feature experience. The Tigers' starting defense made 105 games last season either at LSU or their previous school (see below). The defense is led by All-SEC linebacker/defensive end Harold Perkins, who exploded onto the college football scene about halfway through last season. Perkins is a tackling and sack machine, considered by most publications to be a preseason All-American. He totaled 72 tackles, 13 TFLs and 7.5 sacks as a freshman. He is joined on the second level of the defense by middle linebacker Greg Penn, who started all 14 games for the Tigers last year, and Omar Speights, who transferred from Oregon State, where he was a four-year starter. Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo were expected to give the Tigers' defense one of the top inside defensive tackle units in college football. However, Smith will not play this week due to the NCAA's one-game suspension. Senior Jordan Jefferson, who Kelly described as one of the surprises of fall camp, is expected to replace Smith. Ovie Oghoufo transferred in from Texas, where he started 20 games over two seasons for the Longhorns and will start at one defensive end spot. Saivion Jones is expected to start at the other outside spot after starting three games last season. The starting defensive backfield consists of a mix of returners and transfers too. Duce Chestnut (Syracuse) and Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana) are expected to start at cornerback after highly productive careers as starters at their former schools. Major Burns and Greg Brooks are both back at the two safety spots after combining to start 18 games for the Tigers last season.

LSU's starters (unofficial)

Offense QB-5 Jayden Daniels-SR RB-27 Josh Williams-SR (5-9, 203) or 21 Noah Cain-SR (5-11, 220) or 3 Logan Diggs-JR (6-1, 215) WR- 8 Malik Nabers-JR (6-0, 200) WR-2 Kyren Lacy-SR (6-2, 215) WR-11 Brian Thomas Jr.-JR (6-4, 205) or 1- Aaron Anderson-RFR (5-8, 190) TE-86 Mason Taylor-SO (6-6, 255) LT-66 Will Campbell-SO (6-6, 325) LG-72 Garrett Dellinger-JR (6-5, 325) C-69 Charles Turner III-SR (6-4, 300) RG-Miles Frazier-RJR (6-6, 335) RT-Emery Jones-SO (6-6, 315) Defense DE-2 Ovie Oghoufo SR (6-4, 250) DT-99 Jordan Jefferson-SR (6-4, 317) NT-92 Mekhi Wingo-JR (6-1, 295) DE-35 Saivion Jones-JR (6-6, 280) WILL-4 Harold Perkins-SO (6-1, 220) MIKE-1 Omar Speights-SR (6-1, 235) CB-24 Zy Alexander-JR (6-2, 188) NICKEL-15 Sage Ryan-RSO (5-11, 202) Safety-8 Major Burns-JR (6-2, 193) Safety-3 Greg Brooks-SR (5-10, 187) CB- 22 Duce Chestnut-JR (5-11, 205)



LSU on special teams

Senior Jay Bramblett will handle the punting duties. In four years, three at Notre Dame and one at LSU, Bramblett has punted 213 times for an average of 42.2 yards. Last season he averaged over 44 yards per attempt for the Tigers. For his career Bramblett has forced teams to call for a fair catch on 37 percent of his punts. Sophomore Damion Ramos is expected to be the team's place-kicker. Last season he made 10 of 14 field-goal attempts and 55 of 57 extra points. Ramos made 8-11 kicks from inside 39 yards in 2022 and was 2 of 3 from 40 yards or beyond with a long field goal of 47 yards.

LSU 2022 Offensive Stats