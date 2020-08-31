Previewing FSU's defensive depth chart for the 2020 football season
Florida State's defense massively underachieved in 2019, finishing 90th among all FBS teams in yards surrendered. With nine starters and several key backups returning, and a new coaching staff in place, there's every reason to expect a significant improvement in 2020.
In the second part of our depth chart series, we take a detailed look at the FSU defense, with a breakdown of each of the projected starters and backups.
Defensive Tackle
The interior of Florida State's defensive line is undoubtedly the strength of this year's team. The three primary contributors from a year ago -- Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden and Robert Cooper -- are all back for the 2020 season. Wilson, a preseason All-American, is the only returning defensive tackle in the FBS that had a Pro Football Focus grade of 90 or higher (90.7). And Durden had the most pressures (45) of any returning interior defensive linemen.
In addition to the elite talent with Wilson and Durden, there is plenty of depth. The Seminoles also boast Cooper, who has dropped his weight nearly 60 pounds since arriving on campus, and Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett, who was a force in last weekend's scrimmage.
A strong argument can be made that FSU has the best defensive tackle foursome in the nation. Throw in Tru Thompson, who started in the Sun Bowl, and Louisville transfer Jarrett Jackson, and veteran DL coach Odell Haggins' unit is stacked.
