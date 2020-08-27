 Depth Chart breakdown. A look at Florida State's starting 11 on the offensive side of the football
Previewing FSU's offensive depth chart for the 2020 football season

Gene Williams • Warchant
The Florida State football team is scheduled to kick off the 2020 season in just over two weeks. After nearly three weeks' worth of practices, including two scrimmages, the depth chart is coming into focus.

Here's a look at the likely starters with a deep dive into the personnel on the offensive side of the football.

Quarterback

The competition at quarterback may already be wrapped up.

With the collarbone injury to Chubba Purdy and Jordan Travis being unavailable to participate in last Saturday's scrimmage, it may be a two-player race between redshirt junior James Blackman and true freshman Tate Rodemaker. The reports from camp have been consistently positive toward Blackman, who has 23 career starts to his credit. Meanwhile, Rodemaker has yet to take a snap in a college game.

It's just about a done deal that Blackman will be under center when FSU opens the season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12. However, what isn't known is whether he will hold on to the starting job all season. Should he falter early in the year, the door could be wide open for one of the younger quarterbacks to step into the lead role.

Projected depth chart at quarterback
Player Yr Experience/Commentary

James Blackman

rJr

Has 23 career starts and appears to be ahead of the pack in preseason practices.

Jordan Travis

rSo

Outstanding runner, but his ability to consistently throw the football is in question. Missed Saturday's scrimmage for undisclosed reasons.

Tate Rodemaker

Fr

Enrolled in the spring. Currently vying for the No. 2 spot behind Blackman.

Chubba Purdy*

Fr

Got off to a promising start but a broken collarbone has him on the shelf for a few weeks.
* Injured
