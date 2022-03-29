Pro Day Primer: Several Seminoles look to make statements with workouts

McKenzie Milton isn't interested in merely being a feel-good, human-interest story leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Florida State quarterback, who originally starred at UCF before being sidelined for more than two years with a catastrophic leg injury, is scheduled to participate today at FSU's Pro Day. He plans to go through all of the physical tests and measurements, and also show off his passing ability to the dozens of NFL scouts and front-office personnel in attendance. "I wouldn't be doing Pro Day if I didn't feel like I could go," Milton said Monday. "So I'm feeling confident in myself and my abilities, and I'm excited to showcase what I can do." ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

There was a time when Milton might have been a very intriguing prospect for NFL teams, despite his lack of prototypical size (5-foot-11 and 189 pounds). During his days at UCF, Milton was a dual-threat QB who broke records as a passer and was a two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. But that was before he sustained a devastating injury during the 2018 season -- one that almost cost him his right leg -- and before he had a less-than-stellar final season at Florida State. Although Milton received several ACC and national awards for his courage and impressive comeback, he wasn't very effective when leading the Seminoles' offense and spent most of the final eight games on the sideline. After working out in recent months in Orlando and California, Milton says he has added muscle to his physique and is intent on proving he can play quarterback on the professional level. "Obviously, there's going to be some question marks with teams and such," Milton said, when asked if he expects NFL execs to have questions about his health. "I have full clearance from my doctors up at Mayo, which is the best ... the best hospital in the world. So I'm not concerned about my knee. I feel great. It's the best I've felt since I got hurt. "I'm running well. I'm moving well. I'm throwing the ball well." After working out at FSU today, Milton plans to throw again at UCF's Pro Day on Thursday. "I'm just looking for an opportunity," Milton said. "All I need is an opportunity."

RB Corbin, DE Thomas ready to impress

While Jermaine Johnson is perhaps the only "sure thing" among Florida State products in the 2022 NFL Draft, two more players with a good chance of being selected are running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas. Corbin, who took part in the invitation-only NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, has been working out in Fort Lauderdale in preparation for Pro Day. He said his main focus has been on posting good times in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone "L Drill" and other exercises, although he declined to say how fast he expects to run. "I'll just let y'all see that tomorrow," Corbin said with a smile. After starting his college career at Texas A&M, Corbin spent the past two years at Florida State, and 2021 was the best season of his career. He rushed for 887 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries (6.2 yards per attempt), and he also was an effective receiver and kickoff return specialist. Corbin said he models his game after former FSU star Dalvin Cook and current and former NFL standouts Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey.

Thomas, who spent five years at South Carolina before finishing his career at Florida State, has been training in South Florida for the big day as well. He also plans on taking part in every drill today, in an effort to win over scouts who have expressed reservations about his athleticism. "I know I've got to test well," Thomas said. "I know that's what a lot of teams want to see." Thomas was listed at 6-2 and 272 pounds last season, and he finished the year with 42 tackles, including 12 stops for loss and 6.5 sacks. Over the course of six years, Thomas has proven to be very productive and consistent, taking part in more than 2,400 snaps on defense. With that much experience, one might think scouts could rely on that information more than his time in the 40-yard dash. But the Miami native knows that's not how this process works. "In my opinion, yeah, I feel like I put a lot of film out there," Thomas said. "But people still want to see me run, bench, move around."

With injuries behind them, several Seminoles focus on future