Pro Day Primer: Several Seminoles look to make statements with workouts
McKenzie Milton isn't interested in merely being a feel-good, human-interest story leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.
The former Florida State quarterback, who originally starred at UCF before being sidelined for more than two years with a catastrophic leg injury, is scheduled to participate today at FSU's Pro Day.
He plans to go through all of the physical tests and measurements, and also show off his passing ability to the dozens of NFL scouts and front-office personnel in attendance.
"I wouldn't be doing Pro Day if I didn't feel like I could go," Milton said Monday. "So I'm feeling confident in myself and my abilities, and I'm excited to showcase what I can do."
There was a time when Milton might have been a very intriguing prospect for NFL teams, despite his lack of prototypical size (5-foot-11 and 189 pounds). During his days at UCF, Milton was a dual-threat QB who broke records as a passer and was a two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
But that was before he sustained a devastating injury during the 2018 season -- one that almost cost him his right leg -- and before he had a less-than-stellar final season at Florida State. Although Milton received several ACC and national awards for his courage and impressive comeback, he wasn't very effective when leading the Seminoles' offense and spent most of the final eight games on the sideline.
After working out in recent months in Orlando and California, Milton says he has added muscle to his physique and is intent on proving he can play quarterback on the professional level.
"Obviously, there's going to be some question marks with teams and such," Milton said, when asked if he expects NFL execs to have questions about his health. "I have full clearance from my doctors up at Mayo, which is the best ... the best hospital in the world. So I'm not concerned about my knee. I feel great. It's the best I've felt since I got hurt.
"I'm running well. I'm moving well. I'm throwing the ball well."
After working out at FSU today, Milton plans to throw again at UCF's Pro Day on Thursday.
"I'm just looking for an opportunity," Milton said. "All I need is an opportunity."
RB Corbin, DE Thomas ready to impress
While Jermaine Johnson is perhaps the only "sure thing" among Florida State products in the 2022 NFL Draft, two more players with a good chance of being selected are running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas.
Corbin, who took part in the invitation-only NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, has been working out in Fort Lauderdale in preparation for Pro Day. He said his main focus has been on posting good times in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone "L Drill" and other exercises, although he declined to say how fast he expects to run.
"I'll just let y'all see that tomorrow," Corbin said with a smile.
After starting his college career at Texas A&M, Corbin spent the past two years at Florida State, and 2021 was the best season of his career. He rushed for 887 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries (6.2 yards per attempt), and he also was an effective receiver and kickoff return specialist.
Corbin said he models his game after former FSU star Dalvin Cook and current and former NFL standouts Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey.
Thomas, who spent five years at South Carolina before finishing his career at Florida State, has been training in South Florida for the big day as well. He also plans on taking part in every drill today, in an effort to win over scouts who have expressed reservations about his athleticism.
"I know I've got to test well," Thomas said. "I know that's what a lot of teams want to see."
Thomas was listed at 6-2 and 272 pounds last season, and he finished the year with 42 tackles, including 12 stops for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Over the course of six years, Thomas has proven to be very productive and consistent, taking part in more than 2,400 snaps on defense. With that much experience, one might think scouts could rely on that information more than his time in the 40-yard dash.
But the Miami native knows that's not how this process works.
"In my opinion, yeah, I feel like I put a lot of film out there," Thomas said. "But people still want to see me run, bench, move around."
With injuries behind them, several Seminoles focus on future
Three more former FSU players will take part in Pro Day to, at least in part, prove how far they have come in their returns from serious injuries.
Linebacker Emmett Rice, who went down with a serious knee injury last spring, ultimately missed the entire 2021 season despite feverish efforts to come back late in the year.
Now fully healthy, Rice said he's planning on taking part in all of the drills today.
"It was really disappointing," Rice said of missing his final season. "Because I know how hard I worked during rehab just to get on the field. ... It was hurtful because I didn't get to spend that one last game, or one last play, on the field. But it's a part of life. You just have to go on and move on and just keep moving forward."
Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, on the other hand, was able to play most of last fall after coming back from a serious knee injury. Love-Taylor was never completely healthy, but he says he gutted it out to help the team.
"It was frustrating at times, but I don't regret it at all," Love-Taylor said of playing with an injury. "Some people say that they'll do anything for their team to win or to help their team win. But I believe I showed that. If I could go back in time, I'd do the same thing. ...
"Getting those wins, especially toward the end of the year, they're worth it. Pushing through that pain on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday makes that joy worth it Saturday night."
Love-Taylor says he will work out at center and guard during the position drills, and he added that he has lost 15 pounds since the end of the season.
"This is the most healthy I've been probably since pre-COVID," Love-Taylor said.
Tight end Jordan Wilson shared a similar journey. He went down with a torn Achilles in preseason camp two years ago but started to come into his own midway through last season.
"I feel fantastic," Wilson said. "I haven't felt this good since my senior year of high school."
Wilson caught 11 passes for 132 yards last fall, but he hopes to show the scouts he can be even more dangerous in the passing game.
"They all know that I'm a great in-line blocker," Wilson said. "So [Tuesday], I feel like it will be of great benefit for me to show how good I am running routes and being fluid in cuts and catching the ball."
To help facilitate that objective, the 6-4 Wilson has been training in Dallas and has dropped his weight from about 265 pounds to under 250.
"I feel like that's a great weight for me to go out there and show my best," he said.
Wide receiver Andrew Parchment, linebacker DeCalon Brooks and others will take part in Pro Day as well.
Note: Warchant's coverage of Pro Day will begin shortly after 9 a.m. ET. Check out our Live Updates thread for coverage throughout the day.
