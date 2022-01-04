Productive UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune commits to FSU over Miami, others
After entering the transfer portal just a few days ago, UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles on social media Tuesday.
In Bethune, FSU added a highly productive transfer at a position of need, landing the linebacker originally out of Miami Central High.
Bethune earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2021 with 108 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble. He averaged nearly 10 tackles per game in his 11 starts.
Bethune, who entered the transfer portal on New Year's Eve, racked up 185 career tackles and 13 for a loss in three seasons with the Knights. That makes six verbal commitments for FSU during offseason transfer portal movement.
He considered Miami, Auburn and others before deciding on the Seminoles.
When Bethune signed with UCF out of high school, his main recruiter was Randy Shannon, who now is the Seminoles' linebackers coach. He also has connections to others on the FSU staff.
The 'Noles earlier landed commitments from offensive linemen Bless Harris of Lamar University and Kayden Lyles of Wisconsin, wide receivers Mycah Pittman of Oregon and Johnny Wilson of Arizona State, and Louisville defensive back Greedy Vance.
