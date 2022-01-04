Productive UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune commits to FSU over Miami, others

After entering the transfer portal just a few days ago, UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles on social media Tuesday.

In Bethune, FSU added a highly productive transfer at a position of need, landing the linebacker originally out of Miami Central High.

Bethune earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2021 with 108 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble. He averaged nearly 10 tackles per game in his 11 starts.

