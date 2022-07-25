 Projected depth chart for FSU Football's offense heading into 2022 camp
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-25 16:06:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Projected Depth Chart for FSU football team's offense heading into camp

Ira Schoffel
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With the Florida State football team opening preseason practice on Wednesday, here is our projected two-deep depth chart for the Seminoles' offense.

It is obviously impossible to know how things will shake out after several weeks of practice, but this is what we think things might look like at the start of camp.

Note: This endeavor is especially tricky this year because the Seminoles are introducing so many transfers, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver. We also are going with 12 positions on offense to account for different formations at running back and receiver.

Coming Tuesday: Projected depth chart for the Seminoles' defense.

Treshaun Ward is Florida State's leading rusher heading into the 2022 season.
Treshaun Ward is Florida State's leading rusher heading into the 2022 season.

QUARTERBACK

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis

Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker

Comment: For the first time in a long time, the Florida State football team comes into a season with an undisputed starter at quarterback. Jordan Travis posted a 5-2 record in the last seven games he started last season, and he will be leader of the Seminoles' offense in 2022. Rodemaker will enter camp as a clear-cut No. 2, but highly touted true freshman A.J. Duffy showed plenty of talent during his first spring on campus and could contend over time.


RUNNING BACK

Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward

Redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili

RUNNING BACK

Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson

Redshirt freshman C.J. Campbell

Comment: Head coach Mike Norvell will sometimes have two or three running backs on the field together, and he isn't shy about splitting them out at wide receiver. So it's challenging to isolate an exact two-back depth chart, but we do believe Ward and Benson will be the top two backs, with Toafili as the No. 3. After that, there is impressive walk-on Campbell and explosive freshman Rodney Hill.


WIDE RECEIVER

Redshirt senior Ontaria Wilson

Redshirt sophomore Ja'Khi Douglas

SLOT RECEIVER

Redshirt junior Mycah Pittman

Redshirt senior Keyshawn Helton

WIDE RECEIVER

Sophomore Malik McClain

Redshirt sophomore Johnny Wilson

Comment: This is a position that might see the most competition -- and depth chart jostling -- on the entire team. We'll give the initial edge to McClain and Ontaria Wilson as first-teamers based mostly on last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Douglas or Johnny Wilson emerge and claim those roles. And when he is healthy, Winston Wright Jr. almost certainly will claim a starting job.


TIGHT END

Redshirt senior Camren McDonald

Redshirt junior Wyatt Rector

Comment: FSU boasts a great deal of experience at this position, and the Seminoles also have several talented youngsters competing for playing time, including sophomores Jackson West and Markeston Douglas.


LEFT TACKLE

Redshirt sophomore Robert Scott

Redshirt senior Jazston Turnetine

Comment: Scott is a returning starter at left tackle and almost certainly will lead the position, but the Seminoles have some experienced transfers who could provide depth, including South Carolina transfer Turnetine. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if Scott and Turnetine ended up as the starting tackles during the season.


LEFT GUARD

Redshirt senior Dillan Gibbons

Redshirt sophomore Thomas Shrader

Comment: Gibbons is a returning starter at left guard and likely will be the leader of the entire position group. If Shrader is fully healthy, he could jump into a top backup role. If he is not, redshirt freshman Bryson Estes or redshirt sophomore Zane Herring could run with the second team.


CENTER

Redshirt sophomore Maurice Smith

Redshirt senior Kayden Lyles

Comment: This figures to be an excellent battle between Smith, who is a returning starter and has bulked up to 288 pounds, and the Wisconsin transfer Lyles. Smith has the edge in knowledge of the offense and quickness, but Lyles is a massive force at 6-3, 315 pounds.


RIGHT GUARD

Redshirt sophomore Darius Washington

Redshirt senior D'Mitri Emmanuel

Comment: This spot should be wide open coming into the fall, but Washington could be a top candidate after playing mostly tackle so far in his college career. Emmanuel started at tackle and guard during his time at Charlotte, so he also could compete at this position or at tackle.


RIGHT TACKLE

Redshirt junior Bless Harris

Redshirt senior D'Mitri Emmanuel

Comment: There should be a great deal of competition at this position as well, with Harris, Emmanuel, Turnetine and Washington all being potential candidates. What happens here could determine which of those four end up moving inside to guard, and it's extremely difficult to project because three of the four are in their first year in the program.

--------------------------

