Projected Depth Chart for FSU football team's offense heading into camp
With the Florida State football team opening preseason practice on Wednesday, here is our projected two-deep depth chart for the Seminoles' offense.
It is obviously impossible to know how things will shake out after several weeks of practice, but this is what we think things might look like at the start of camp.
Note: This endeavor is especially tricky this year because the Seminoles are introducing so many transfers, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver. We also are going with 12 positions on offense to account for different formations at running back and receiver.
Coming Tuesday: Projected depth chart for the Seminoles' defense.
QUARTERBACK
Redshirt junior Jordan Travis
Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker
Comment: For the first time in a long time, the Florida State football team comes into a season with an undisputed starter at quarterback. Jordan Travis posted a 5-2 record in the last seven games he started last season, and he will be leader of the Seminoles' offense in 2022. Rodemaker will enter camp as a clear-cut No. 2, but highly touted true freshman A.J. Duffy showed plenty of talent during his first spring on campus and could contend over time.
RUNNING BACK
Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward
Redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili
RUNNING BACK
Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson
Redshirt freshman C.J. Campbell
Comment: Head coach Mike Norvell will sometimes have two or three running backs on the field together, and he isn't shy about splitting them out at wide receiver. So it's challenging to isolate an exact two-back depth chart, but we do believe Ward and Benson will be the top two backs, with Toafili as the No. 3. After that, there is impressive walk-on Campbell and explosive freshman Rodney Hill.
WIDE RECEIVER
Redshirt senior Ontaria Wilson
Redshirt sophomore Ja'Khi Douglas
SLOT RECEIVER
Redshirt junior Mycah Pittman
Redshirt senior Keyshawn Helton
WIDE RECEIVER
Sophomore Malik McClain
Redshirt sophomore Johnny Wilson
Comment: This is a position that might see the most competition -- and depth chart jostling -- on the entire team. We'll give the initial edge to McClain and Ontaria Wilson as first-teamers based mostly on last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Douglas or Johnny Wilson emerge and claim those roles. And when he is healthy, Winston Wright Jr. almost certainly will claim a starting job.
TIGHT END
Redshirt senior Camren McDonald
Redshirt junior Wyatt Rector
Comment: FSU boasts a great deal of experience at this position, and the Seminoles also have several talented youngsters competing for playing time, including sophomores Jackson West and Markeston Douglas.
LEFT TACKLE
Redshirt sophomore Robert Scott
Redshirt senior Jazston Turnetine
Comment: Scott is a returning starter at left tackle and almost certainly will lead the position, but the Seminoles have some experienced transfers who could provide depth, including South Carolina transfer Turnetine. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if Scott and Turnetine ended up as the starting tackles during the season.
LEFT GUARD
Redshirt senior Dillan Gibbons
Redshirt sophomore Thomas Shrader
Comment: Gibbons is a returning starter at left guard and likely will be the leader of the entire position group. If Shrader is fully healthy, he could jump into a top backup role. If he is not, redshirt freshman Bryson Estes or redshirt sophomore Zane Herring could run with the second team.
CENTER
Redshirt sophomore Maurice Smith
Redshirt senior Kayden Lyles
Comment: This figures to be an excellent battle between Smith, who is a returning starter and has bulked up to 288 pounds, and the Wisconsin transfer Lyles. Smith has the edge in knowledge of the offense and quickness, but Lyles is a massive force at 6-3, 315 pounds.
RIGHT GUARD
Redshirt sophomore Darius Washington
Redshirt senior D'Mitri Emmanuel
Comment: This spot should be wide open coming into the fall, but Washington could be a top candidate after playing mostly tackle so far in his college career. Emmanuel started at tackle and guard during his time at Charlotte, so he also could compete at this position or at tackle.
RIGHT TACKLE
Redshirt junior Bless Harris
Redshirt senior D'Mitri Emmanuel
Comment: There should be a great deal of competition at this position as well, with Harris, Emmanuel, Turnetine and Washington all being potential candidates. What happens here could determine which of those four end up moving inside to guard, and it's extremely difficult to project because three of the four are in their first year in the program.
