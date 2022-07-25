Projected Depth Chart for FSU football team's offense heading into camp

With the Florida State football team opening preseason practice on Wednesday, here is our projected two-deep depth chart for the Seminoles' offense. It is obviously impossible to know how things will shake out after several weeks of practice, but this is what we think things might look like at the start of camp. Note: This endeavor is especially tricky this year because the Seminoles are introducing so many transfers, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver. We also are going with 12 positions on offense to account for different formations at running back and receiver. Coming Tuesday: Projected depth chart for the Seminoles' defense. Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Treshaun Ward is Florida State's leading rusher heading into the 2022 season. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

QUARTERBACK Redshirt junior Jordan Travis Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker Comment: For the first time in a long time, the Florida State football team comes into a season with an undisputed starter at quarterback. Jordan Travis posted a 5-2 record in the last seven games he started last season, and he will be leader of the Seminoles' offense in 2022. Rodemaker will enter camp as a clear-cut No. 2, but highly touted true freshman A.J. Duffy showed plenty of talent during his first spring on campus and could contend over time.

RUNNING BACK Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward Redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili RUNNING BACK Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson Redshirt freshman C.J. Campbell Comment: Head coach Mike Norvell will sometimes have two or three running backs on the field together, and he isn't shy about splitting them out at wide receiver. So it's challenging to isolate an exact two-back depth chart, but we do believe Ward and Benson will be the top two backs, with Toafili as the No. 3. After that, there is impressive walk-on Campbell and explosive freshman Rodney Hill.

