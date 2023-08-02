Projecting Florida State football's offensive depth chart
We won't see an official Florida State football depth chart until the week of the Seminoles' season opener vs. LSU. And even then, it will likely be filled with more co-starters or co-backups than the team actually has in the gamesmanship effort that all college football teams enlist nowadays.
But before FSU begins its fall camp on Thursday -- exactly one month out from its 2023 season opener -- it's time to take a stab at what FSU's depth chart could look like entering the preseason.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|
Quarterback
|
Jordan Travis
|
Tate Rodemaker or
AJ Duffy
|
Running back
|
Trey Benson
|
Rodney Hill
|
Tailback
|
Lawrance Toafili
|
Caziah Holmes
|
Outside wide receiver #1
|
Johnny Wilson
|
Kentron Poitier
|
Outside wide receiver #2
|
Keon Coleman
|
Darion Williamson
|
Slot receiver
|
Ja'Khi Douglas
|
Winston Wright Jr.
|
Tight end #1
|
Jaheim Bell
|
Jerrale Powers
|
Tight end #2
|
Markeston Douglas
|
Kyle Morlock
|
Left tackle
|
Robert Scott
|
Bless Harris
|
Left guard
|
Casey Roddick
|
Darius Washington
|
Center
|
Maurice Smith
|
Darius Washington
|
Right guard
|
D'Mitri Emmanuel
|
Keiondre Jones
|
Right tackle
|
Jeremiah Byers
|
Julian Armella
Note: We'll be waiting to update our depth chart on the website until FSU shares an official depth chart at the start of LSU week in late August.
Five FSU position battles to watch
