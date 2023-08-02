News More News
Projecting Florida State football's offensive depth chart

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

We won't see an official Florida State football depth chart until the week of the Seminoles' season opener vs. LSU. And even then, it will likely be filled with more co-starters or co-backups than the team actually has in the gamesmanship effort that all college football teams enlist nowadays.

But before FSU begins its fall camp on Thursday -- exactly one month out from its 2023 season opener -- it's time to take a stab at what FSU's depth chart could look like entering the preseason.

FSU offensive depth chart projection
Position Starter Backup

Quarterback

Jordan Travis

Tate Rodemaker or

AJ Duffy

Running back

Trey Benson

Rodney Hill

Tailback

Lawrance Toafili

Caziah Holmes

Outside wide receiver #1

Johnny Wilson

Kentron Poitier

Outside wide receiver #2

Keon Coleman

Darion Williamson

Slot receiver

Ja'Khi Douglas

Winston Wright Jr.

Tight end #1

Jaheim Bell

Jerrale Powers

Tight end #2

Markeston Douglas

Kyle Morlock

Left tackle

Robert Scott

Bless Harris

Left guard

Casey Roddick

Darius Washington

Center

Maurice Smith

Darius Washington

Right guard

D'Mitri Emmanuel

Keiondre Jones

Right tackle

Jeremiah Byers

Julian Armella

Note: We'll be waiting to update our depth chart on the website until FSU shares an official depth chart at the start of LSU week in late August.

