UPDATE: FSU Baseball headed to NCAA Regional at Ole Miss

UPDATE

The FSU baseball team will travel to Oxford, Miss., this week for the NCAA Regional hosted by No. 1 seed Ole Miss.

The No. 3 seed Seminoles will open postseason play against No. 2 seed Southern Miss on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, while Ole Miss takes on No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State later that night.

The Oxford Regional is paired with the Arizona Regional -- the four teams there are Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCSB and Grand Canyon.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for reaction from head coach Mike Martin Jr. and more.

FIRST REPORT

The Florida State baseball team knows it will be going on the road for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Seminoles are aware they likely will be paired with a No. 1 seed from the Southeastern Conference.

The only real question is the location.

That answer will be unveiled today at noon ET during the college baseball selection show on ESPN2.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Baseball coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***