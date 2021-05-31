UPDATE: FSU Baseball headed to NCAA Regional at Ole Miss
UPDATE
The FSU baseball team will travel to Oxford, Miss., this week for the NCAA Regional hosted by No. 1 seed Ole Miss.
The No. 3 seed Seminoles will open postseason play against No. 2 seed Southern Miss on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, while Ole Miss takes on No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State later that night.
The Oxford Regional is paired with the Arizona Regional -- the four teams there are Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCSB and Grand Canyon.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for reaction from head coach Mike Martin Jr. and more.
FIRST REPORT
The Florida State baseball team knows it will be going on the road for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Seminoles are aware they likely will be paired with a No. 1 seed from the Southeastern Conference.
The only real question is the location.
That answer will be unveiled today at noon ET during the college baseball selection show on ESPN2.
In its final projections, D1Baseball.com has the Seminoles (30-22, 20-16 ACC) traveling to Starkville, Miss., to be the No. 2 seed in Mississippi State's bracket.
Baseball America has FSU going to Gainesville to be the No. 2 seed behind the Florida Gators.
The determining factor likely will be whether the NCAA committee decides to send FSU or Miami to Gainesville. The other team will be heading out of state.
While Florida State's coaches and players were not pleased about being snubbed for a regional host site, the Seminoles have enjoyed success in their last two road trips for NCAA regionals..
In 2019, the last time the NCAA Tournament was played, Florida State was sent to Athens, Ga., and stunned the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in back-to-back games to claim that regional championship.
The Seminoles were sent on the road for a regional in Connecticut in 2010, and they swept through that bracket as well.
Notre Dame was the only ACC school selected as a host site for this year's NCAA Tournament. The SEC led all conferences with a record seven host sites.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for updates on FSU's postseason destination and matchups, which will be released shortly after noon.
