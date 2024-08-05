The Florida State football team is now under 20 days to the start of the 2024 season. And if you've been on the fence about subscribing to the Osceola, jump on board now with our best promotional offer of the year.

Subscribe to the Osceola for 70 percent off for your first year. You'll get all of our practice observations as well as insider notes of what the Osceola staff sees each day at camp. (Monday's practice report.)

You can also chat on our premium message board, the Osceola Village, about FSU football, recruiting and more. Have a question? Ask us or chat with FSU fans from around the world.

This deal is only good for first-time subscribers.

Subscribe now and use promo code FSU70