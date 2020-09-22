Warchant - Prospects take to social media, implore NCAA to lift dead period

A new hashtag was sweeping social media on Tuesday evening, started by numerous top prospects in the 2021 and 2022 classes imploring the NCAA to reverse its decision on barring official visits through December.

#LiftTheDeadPeriod started showing up on Twitter as four-star Rivals250 running back Damari Alston, Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, numerous players from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and many others tweeting it out.

The post includes a picture of each prospect above the sentence: I believe in making an informed decision that will affect the rest of my life. #LiftTheDeadPeriod.

“It’s important to all recruits,” Alston said. “If we can play football, then I believe recruits can visit campus. My college decision is the most important decision of my life. I need to know where i want to go, so I can proceed to attack this thing called life.”

Many players not only posted it to their social media accounts but also tagged the NCAA Twitter account so it would be recognized there as well.

One of the recruits who followed up with his own post was the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen from Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict, who is considering Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and many others.

Last week, the NCAA announced that it would extend the dead period in all Division I sports through Jan. 1.

