LSU signee John Emery

MORE: Under Armour All-America Game roster The Under Armour All-America Game week gets going this weekend with several of the nation’s upper-tier prospects converging on Orlando for the annual event. All-star games always play a vital role in the final rankings updates, with practices and games being the perfect time for prospects to get over the hump to five-star status. Today, we take a look at five players who have a chance to earn a coveted fifth star and get National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thoughts on what he’s looking to see from each prospect.

The situation: Emery is a prospect who has seen his stock go up pretty much every rankings cycle throughout the 2019 cycle. After initially keeping a low profile, Emery’s production has led to him moving from his initial ranking of No. 144 all the way to No. 31 overall. Will he be the next LSU running back signee to earn five-star status? Or will he wind up just on the outside looking in? His showing in Orlando will have a lot to do with how things end up. Farrell’s take: “Emery is a terrific running back with size and power and good speed but does he have that elite speed needed to be a five-star running back? That’s something we will see during the week and especially in the game itself.”

The situation: Morris has been a fixture in the Rivals250 since the initial rankings were released and he made the leap to five-star status after impressing on the camp circuit in the spring. However, Morris took a step back in the fall after struggling at times and he fell just outside of five-star status after the most recent rankings update. Morris battled some nagging injuries during the season but has had some time to rest and heal up since his season ended. In Orlando, he will have a chance to put to rest any doubts about his ability and earn his way back up to five-star status. Farrell’s take: “Morris lost his fifth star in our last rankings after having a sub-par senior season, but he can earn it back. He has the ability and we just want to see him be more consistent, handle speed rushers a bit better and be more physical. He will be tested throughout the week, so if he has regressed at all, it will be evident.”

The situation: Another running back whose stock has steadily risen throughout the process, Charbonnet is now up to No. 39 overall nationally after starting outside of the Rivals250. The California-based back has let his on-field productivity do the talking and his effectiveness against elite competition is part of why he’s made such a dramatic rise. Can he continue that impressive play in an all-star setting and if so, will it be enough to earn five-star status? Farrell’s take: “Charbonnet is a power runner but speed has been the question mark with him as well as his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Can he prove he’s a three-down back at Under Armour and show that elite speed needed?”

The situation: A playmaking linebacker who has been on the recruiting scene since before his high school career even began, Pappoe’s ranking has always been a heated topic of discussion among the national analyst team. He moved up to five-star midway through the cycle, partially due to his excellent athletic ability, but after the fall some analysts had questions about in-game productivity and his size. That caused a drop outside of five-star range and Pappoe will have to use Orlando as a showcase to validate a move back up the charts. Farrell’s take: “Pappoe is another who lost his fifth star this last time around mainly due to questions about his size and strength, which have followed him for awhile. We expect him to be good in coverage throughout the week, but how can he handle the bigger backs and the offensive linemen reaching the second level?”