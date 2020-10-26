Thanks in part to no help from the Seminoles' wide receivers, Purdy finished 0-for-9 in his first outing. So he's still looking for his first college completion.

But he did get his first taste, even if it was sour, of the speed of college football after missing about two months due to a broken collarbone in preseason.

"Chubba got cleared here this week," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said following the game. "I thought it was an opportunity to get him out there, get some live work. He's been pushing hard to get back in practice, to get some of those experiences. I think it's a great learning experience for him.

"He was able to get out. He got hit a little bit. He was able to work to make some throws and obviously get a sense of the speed of it. Because he missed a good amount of that throughout fall camp and here in the early part of the season."

Purdy, who was a four-star prospect and one of the prized recruits in Norvell's first signing class, sustained the collarbone injury early in fall camp. So, his pursuit to win the starting QB job was effectively ended there.

He also had to overcome an infection following the injury, which set him back as well.

In the meantime, the Seminoles' starting quarterback job was secured by redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who took over the role in the second quarter of the win over Jacksonville State.