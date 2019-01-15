Push to National Signing Day: Eight FSU targets to watch
With just over three weeks remaining until National Signing Day, Florida State currently sits at No. 16 in the Rivals team rankings and has a chance to move up several spots with a strong finish. The keys to doing that will be signing the four committed prospects who chose not to finalize their plans during the early signing period, and also landing another five or six players on Feb. 6.
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the four committed prospects and see where things stand with each, and also check in on another seven key prospects who could help solidify the Seminoles' 2019 class.
THE FSU COMMITS WHO DIDN'T SIGN EARLY
The Skinny on Jay & why he's a key target for the 'Noles
Jay is important for the Seminoles because of his immense talent and because he's from nearby Madison County, which has produced a long line of college-ready prospects through the years.
We have heard recently that Miami, Southern Cal, Tennessee and UF are all trying to get into the picture here. Miami stopped by this past week, and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt (along with former FSU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly) is expected to be in on Tuesday. FSU is scheduled to stop by later in the week.
It's expected that Jay is going to take visits to UF and Tennessee, but we've gotten the feeling that he doesn't really want to take those trips. We'll have to see if they materialize or if he shuts things down and signs with the 'Noles.
The Skinny on Fuller & why he's a key target for the 'Noles
Despite all of his flirting with other programs, Fuller has been committed to the 'Noles for nearly two years, and it would be difficult to land another defensive lineman of his caliber this late in the process. Fuller can play defensive end or defensive tackle, and that versatility also makes him a very desirable prospect.
Florida has been seen as the main threat, but we never got the impression Fuller would actually sign with the Gators because his mother didn't seem quite as interested in them -- and she is a big part of the process. We don't think Louisville is a real factor here either, even though he took a visit there. LSU cannot be dismissed, but it would be a surprise if he chose the Tigers over Florida State. Fuller also has talked up Alabama, but that's probably not likely to happen unless the Tide miss out on some other higher-rated targets.
In the end, we still fully expect Fuller to sign with Florida State.
