The Skinny on Fuller & why he's a key target for the 'Noles

Despite all of his flirting with other programs, Fuller has been committed to the 'Noles for nearly two years, and it would be difficult to land another defensive lineman of his caliber this late in the process. Fuller can play defensive end or defensive tackle, and that versatility also makes him a very desirable prospect.

Florida has been seen as the main threat, but we never got the impression Fuller would actually sign with the Gators because his mother didn't seem quite as interested in them -- and she is a big part of the process. We don't think Louisville is a real factor here either, even though he took a visit there. LSU cannot be dismissed, but it would be a surprise if he chose the Tigers over Florida State. Fuller also has talked up Alabama, but that's probably not likely to happen unless the Tide miss out on some other higher-rated targets.

In the end, we still fully expect Fuller to sign with Florida State.