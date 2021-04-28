 Interview with new FSU football quarterback commit A.J. Duffy
Q&A: Four-star QB A.J. Duffy goes in-depth about FSU commitment

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

There was a lot of excitement around the FSU football program Wednesday night following a high-profile commitment from Rivals100 quarterback A.J. Duffy.

Duffy chose the Seminoles over Arizona State and Michigan State following a lengthy recruiting process. The former California prep star, who threw for over 2,500 yards with 26 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as a sophomore, is entering his senior season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

After announcing his decision, Duffy spoke at length with Warchant.com about the decision-making progress, which other recruits he'll be helping the Seminoles with, why he's so excited to play for FSU's offensive coaches and more.

Quarterback A.J. Duffy is shown during an earlier visit to Florida State.
Quarterback A.J. Duffy is shown during an earlier visit to Florida State. (Michael Langston/Warchant)

Q: Obviously this is a big day for you, A.J. So how are you feeling about the commitment to Florida State?

A: I'm so fired up about going to Florida State. It's been a big day for sure. I can't wait to get there and get to work. My phone is still blowing up like crazy.

Q: I assume you talked with some of the other FSU commits after making your announcement?

A: Yes, they all added me immediately to the big recruiting chat for the commits. It was really good. I called my boy Travis Hunter because we have become really close, and then we called and talked with some of the other commits. We just talked about the recruiting class and guys we can add. I also talked with Nicco (fellow FSU QB commit Nicco Marciol). Me and him are pretty cool, close. He was very excited.

Q: Do you already have your eyes on some other recruits that you're going to start hitting up about Florida State?

A: I'm going to be on a lot of guys. A lot. I'm certainly going to be on my guy Kevin Coleman and Damari Alston. But really, there are a bunch of guys I'm going to hit up, like (UCLA tight end commit) Jack Pedersen. I would just tell them that FSU is just different, and Damari knows that because he experienced it. But I'm going to get Kevin to see so he can see what it's about. Me and Kevin's relationship started with Instagram, then it was the camps and then the 7-on-7 tourneys. And then we just clicked right away.

