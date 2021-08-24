Q&A: FSU WRs coach Ron Dugans talks progress from wideouts during camp

Following practice, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans broke down the progress of his unit so far in camp and discussed several of his key wideouts individually as well.

Q: How’s the progress been for the receivers since Day 1 of camp?

A: I’ve been excited about some of the steps that we’ve taken at that position. Did a really good job the couple of days before the scrimmage. Came out, responded well. Caught the football well. Guys are growing up. Guys are trying to lead vocally; guys are trying to lead by example. Its been really good to see those guys gel together and hold each other accountable, including myself. Its been really good to see these guys come together as a unit, and really take ownership of what we’re trying to accomplish.

Q: Who has taken the most ownership and been the biggest leader vocally. Anyone stood out?

A: Keyshawn Helton. He’s one that really stood out. Encouraging guys. Jordan Young has really been encouraging guys also. But Keyshawn Helton is the one that really stands out, that does it on a consistent basis. How he works and how he encourages his teammates. That’s been a guy that’s really stood out really all camp. I’m excited to see him this year.

Q: How has Keyshawn Helton developed his leadership?

A: Just getting confidence. Just having the understanding that ‘hey man, this is what we expect out of you.’ You know, you can’t say you’re a leader one day and then the next it’s kind of so-so. You know? So, we just challenged him to be consistent. You want to lead, do it every day. Do it all the time and not just sometimes. He’s taken ownership and leadership in that, and becoming that guy that’s a leader in the receiver group.

Q: How happy are you with Andrew Parchment in the way he’s acclimating to the system?

A: He’s kind of been up and down at times. We had a good conversation yesterday. Obviously, probably didn’t catch the ball exactly the way he wanted to catch it the other day. Thought he responded well today. Came out and made some contested catches. Dropped one of them, but the kid he’s understanding now how we operate, how we practice here at Florida State. He’s taken ownership and buying into that. Not just trying to fit in in the room. Just coming in there and just being a brother. Being that brotherhood that that unit talks about. I think AP is taking strides in the right direction, and I’m excited about his progress.

Q: With the 75th anniversary of FSU Athletics, what does it mean to be a part of that?

A: It takes me back to when I was a part of, along with my teammates we were a part of Coach Bowden’s 300th win against Clemson. I’m excited about it and just to be a part of history, I’m at a loss for words because I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to come here and play for a prestigious university like Florida State, and play up under a man called Bobby Bowden. Its just breathtaking to be a part of something special.

Q: Since he’s an older player, can Andrew Parchment make up a lot of ground with the playbook these next 2 weeks?

A: Yeah, I think he can. He’s been retaining a lot of the information that we’ve been giving him. He understands what’s going on but now he’s got to understand the small details in those assignments. Because we move guys around, we can have the same concept with different guys within that formation. Just having the understanding of the concept and the details in the assignments.

Q: The younger guys like Malik McClain, Josh Burrell, where do you feel they are if their number is called?

A: Kind of started off slow the last scrimmage with Malik. Started off a little slow but today, I feel like he responded. I feel like he came out and practiced with purpose. The young man got better today, along with Josh. Two smart guys that play multiple positions. They really challenged each other to get better. Not just physically but mentally. Having the understanding of where they need to be within concepts, and also the run game. Those are two young guys that are really smart football players. I am excited to see those guys out on the football field.

Q: Do you feel like the perimeter blocking has come a ways from last season?

A: I’d say its kind of been night and day. We still gotta finish on the perimeter. We are getting our fits, but now it’s restarting our feet and running our blocks and finishing our blocks. That’s the thing we’ve got to do. Play with tighter hands and tighter elbows. Fitting inside and running our feet Sometimes you’ll see guys get their hands outside, but we’re coaching them to re-fit and get theirs hands inside, especially with a younger guy… It takes a little time to get that taught, but you see it on film.