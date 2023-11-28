Jamir Watkins’ versatility has been on display in all five of Florida State’s games this season. Watkins does a little bit of everything, leading the Seminoles in scoring (14.2 points), rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.4).

But this is essentially what Watkins has been doing on the basketball court for years.

“Growing up I always was bigger than my peers in my age group,” Watkins said. “I always was looked at as a five man. When people see that I can rebound and then I'm bringing the ball up, it was something special. High school, I did the jump ball and I also brought it up. I always was used to playing the point guard role and still being able to set screens. I've been versatile ever since middle school, high school. It just led up to this position.”

FSU coaches love positionless players. Watkins is an example of the versatility they crave. He went in the transfer portal after a few years at VCU, averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds last season.

The Seminoles’ coaches were very interested. After losing key pieces of last season’s team, they were looking for players who could blend in with coach Leonard Hamilton’s system — versatile, long, athletic, willing rebounders and those who could run the floor and play defense. Watkins checks the boxes.

“He has really talented offensive skills,” Hamilton said earlier this month. “He’s able to make plays because of his strength, hands, his ball-handling skills.”

An interdisciplinary studies major, Watkins sat down with the Osceola this week for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss how he has fit in with the Seminoles, the first five games and a matchup with an old friend in Jalen DeLoach (the younger brother of FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach) when Georgia plays at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Wednesday (9:15 p.m. on ACC Network).

Through five games, you’ve had a good feel for Hamilton’s system and how you fit in with FSU basketball. Is this what you envisioned when you were in the portal and talking with the FSU coaches?

Watkins: “That was one of the big things that I looked at when I was on my visit when they were recruiting me. We got on a lot of zoom calls. They were just showing me the ways they get into offense, how they allow their guys to play free and just get after it on defense. That's similar to the VCU style of play. But I would say here it's a little more freely, because coach Ham allows you to make mistakes and he lives with it so that he's more on your side and he just allows you to be a player. That just makes you more comfortable when you're knowing your coach is behind you no matter if you mess up or you’re doing good. He's always gonna have you back.”

You have shown the versatility, that you’re more than just a scorer. But you also lead the team in assists and have done a good job of creating for teammates.

Watkins: “I feel like my passing skills are overlooked. I love like getting my teammates going first because I feel like the more I get them going, the more confident it will have me for when I'm taking my shots. It just gives me the confidence to just take the shots that I know I'm able to make and just keep driving. I know when I drive a lot of people like to collapse because I'm such a threat driving, so I'm able to find my shooters on the court and just dump it off to my big man.”

Coach Hamilton discusses positionless basketball but he offers the chance to anyone who rebounds the ball to push it up the court. How does that fit your style?

Watkins: “I love it. That's my style of play. That's the way I really grew up playing, just rebounding and being able to start the offense. When it comes to rebounding, that’s something I've always been known for. Me just being able to go get the rebound and being one of the guys that can actually start offense and start a break and get other guys in feeling good.”

FSU has started 4-1. Tough loss at Florida but the wins at Daytona Beach and claiming the Sunshine Slam title. What’s your overall feel about how the team has played?

Watkins: “I would have hoped that we could have been 5-0. But it doesn't work out like that. I feel like the Florida game was definitely a smack in the face for us. I felt like we got a little comfortable with the two wins that we got at the beginning of the season. So I definitely will say that we needed that Florida game. I will say as far as like being a school that I want to be at, and knowing Florida State’s background and their history, it's definitely a great position, a great start of what we can be down the line. And I know Coach Ham is proud of that. We are still building as a team.”

Going to Daytona, upsetting a top 25 team in Colorado. How did you see the team bounce back from the double-digit loss at Florida and then respond against UNLV and the Buffaloes?

Watkins: “From the guys that were here last year, they see how their season went. So when we went to Florida, it wasn’t going our way. We didn't have anybody on our side. We started to separate, our offense got stagnant. We weren’t moving the ball. That was a reminder for them and just like a new taste for me because I'd never played at Florida. Coming into that environment, it was just like a hostile environment, it’s a rivalry. It was new for me. … The next couple of days in practice, making sure we are all locked in on defense, offense. Making sure our season doesn’t go like how it went last year.

Where have you improved in the time since you’ve been on campus?

Watkins: “On and off the court, I’ve improved. My communication skills, opening up to people. I would say my freshman year, coming into college, I was more of a to-myself type of guy, an introvert. I wouldn't speak to a lot of people unless I knew them because I didn't know how people will judge me for the way that I talk or anything like that. So I would say my biggest improvement since I've been here is my communication skills and just being more open and vocal. What I want to improve on more is just being more of a leader on and off the court.”

You will face off against a friend in Jalen DeLoach, a former VCU teammate, when Georgia visits on Wednesday. Will you guys talk before the game?

Watkins: “We got a group FaceTime from the VCU team that we had. We always chop it up for real every other week. We've been talking about this game for a little minute since they put it on the roster. We’ve just been going back and forth.”