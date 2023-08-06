Haggins : It’s a blessing. I look at it as a blessing at my alma mater. And doing it with good people. And that’s the key. You could coach for a long time, you’re not doing it with good people it’s not a good thing. It’s a blessing.

You are set to begin year 30 as an FSU assistant. What does it mean to have spent that much time at your alma mater?

FSU's associate head coach / defensive tackles coach spoke with the Osceola in a pair of short interviews on Wednesday as the media met with assistant coaches. Below are some highlights of the conversation.

“I’m looking forward to work with this group,” Haggins said. “The kids, they worked hard this summer. Coach (Josh) Storms pushed them out there. We didn’t miss any workouts. Accountability. That’s the deal. I feel really good. It’s an older group. You have a mix of older guys, younger guys. They’re all working well together.

Odell Haggins has begun his 30th year as a Florida State assistant coach. And this may be among his deepest groups of defensive tackles in years, with veterans like Fabien Lovett, Joshua Farmer and Malcolm Ray, a pair of transfers in Braden Fiske and Darrell Jackson as well as redshirt freshmen Daniel Lyons and Ayobami Tifase.

This is a pretty deep group, yes?

Haggins: Yes. Finally. Got to keep it there. They’re competing with each other out there on the field and running. We run sprints out there and they’re competing. Competition makes everybody stronger.

What’s the next step for this defense?

Haggins: Playing together and playing hard. And being selfless. Don’t care who gets the credit. We all get the credit together.

It appears that FSU’s defense will be tough to run on.

Haggins: It goes back to not talent, it goes back to fundamentals. Doing the right thing. Being disciplined. Playing what the defense is called, not doing your own thing. That’s the key. You can have talent but if you’re not doing that then anybody can run on you. Our kids, they take pride in that. If somebody challenges, they’re going to take pride in it and say, ‘Ok, bring it on.’ That’s the way they are.

We didn’t get to see much of Braden Fiske in the spring since he had shoulder surgery in the offseason. What has he shown you?

Haggins: He works hard. Braden has worked hard. He’s a detail guy. He’s going to be where he’s supposed to be.

You have pushed Josh Farmer hard through the years. How is he developing?

Haggins: Josh is starting to take it to another level now. He’s starting to understand football more and different formation. Josh is becoming a pretty good football player.

How did Darrell Jackson handle the spring and summer, not knowing about his waiver but being able to practice and get work in the weight room?

Haggins: He comes up to meetings, we talk about what he can do. Darrell is a big, athletic dude. Getting better by the day when we’re working on technique. Kid is an unbelievable talent.

Are you surprised Fabien Lovett returned to FSU for a fourth year?

Haggins: He loves Florida State. How things are going now with NIL, the access to different things, kids may not want to leave as early. And I guess Fabien wanted to be coached up another year. And along with the injuries and stuff, he’s back. We’re happy.

We focus a lot on the veterans in the group but who else should we be talking about?

Haggins: Don’t forget about Malcolm Ray. Very productive player before he got hurt last year before he tore his shoulder up. And Daniel Lyons. Going to be a redshirt freshman. He’s made a lot of progress and he’s making a lot of progress.

What talent do you need to play the interior of the defensive line?

Haggins: You got 640 pounds, you got an offensive tackle and an offensive guard six inches away from you. You got to be tough. You got to be really, really strong-minded down there. Every other play you might be getting double-teamed. And also you have to be willing to make sacrifices to be a good teammate. If you get double-teamed, somebody else is going to make the play. But if we get single-blocked, we better make the play.