Q&A with FSU freshman running back Rodney Hill on Warchant TV

Measuring in at 5-foot-10 with exceptional speed, Hill is set to wear No. 29 with Florida State. You can watch the interview right here or read the entire Q&A below:

A three-star prospect out of Statesboro, Ga., the versatile Hill spoke about his high school career and flipping from Virginia to the Seminoles late in his junior season.

Florida State freshman running back Rodney Hill introduced himself to the local media for the first time ahead of spring practice this week.

Q: You were a long-time commitment to FSU, so how has it been finally being here and working with the team the past month?

A: It’s been pretty good. It was different coming from high school and transitioning to college. For the most part, it has been good. It’s been great.

Q: FSU uses its running backs in a lot of different ways. What are the strengths and the things you are going to be able to do at that position?

A: As of right now, I am just trying to learn it all right now. So I am not going to say too much on that. I am just trying to learn and get the feel for it at first. Then I’ll see what spring is like.

Q: Are there any players in the running back segment that have taken you under their wing and helped you learn the offense quicker or shown you the ropes?

A: Yes sir, C.J. Campbell and L.T. (sophomore running back Lawrance Toafili). Those are the main two that I go and learn the playbook with.

Q: In high school, they used you in multiple different ways. How excited are you about playing in an offense where Mike Norvell moves his backs around and has them do a lot of different things as well?

A: It’ll be good, it’ll be good to see. Right now I am just trying to learn it all right now, get used to everything. It is going to be great when it is my time.

Q: What were you thinking watching FSU last season? Obviously the year didn’t go the way the ’Noles planned, so what did you see from that that gives you optimism about where this season is heading?

A: It is heading in the right direction. Not every season is going to be a great season. I’ll leave it at that. In my opinion, God didn’t want us to do it. He ain’t want us to win at that time. It wasn’t our time at that point. But this season, I feel like He’s picking us this season. The work is going to show.

Q: You had been committed to Virginia before switching to FSU. What led into you switching to FSU?

A: Landing with Florida State, I came to a spring game. That first spring game that they had. I really liked it. It was really the place for me. Another thing, with Virginia, my parents are not that young. Virginia is pretty far from where I am from. I wanted to be closer to home a little bit. Florida State was the place for me.

Q: You played several sports in high school. How much did that help you develop into the football player you are right now?

A: It helped a lot. Track helped with speed, basketball helped with speed and hand-eye coordination type stuff. They all played a good part into who I am right now.

Q: You played at a private school in Georgia. How much of a chip on your shoulder do you have with the perception of what public school football was versus private school football in Georgia?

A: A big one. Everybody is going to have their say about what my competition was when I was in high school. But I don’t really let it get to me. I just keep on going. Just do what I have to do. Do what coach tells me to do, and it's going to show.

