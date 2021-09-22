Q&A with FSU QB commit A.J. Duffy: 'I don't care what the record is'

We caught up with the Rivals100 signal-caller this week to discuss his strong start to this season, how concerned he is about the Seminoles' struggles, how committed he is to FSU, and whether he's concerned about other members of the 2022 class wavering.

One of those is IMG Academy quarterback A.J. Duffy , a four-star prospect who is looking to be FSU's quarterback of the future.

While the Florida State football team is off to a rough start to the 2021 season, several of the Seminoles' top committed prospects are enjoying great years in their final seasons of high school.

Q: Before we get to the Florida State stuff, let's talk about how things are going for you so far in your first year and the first three or four games at IMG Academy. It seems like that offense is a lot of fun to play in.

A: It's been a lot of fun. It's been pretty easy because we get after the teams we are playing, to be honest. It makes my life pretty good with all the playmakers we have. There's so many guys. There's not an adjustment period, really. Only real thing is you are only playing a half because of the score, but it's so good to be out there. It's a lot of fun.

Q: What things have improved with your game since you've been there?

A: Shoot, really nearly every aspect of the game. The weight room, to film, meetings ... it's really like college or a year before college, and I feel like it's been great for my development. Especially learning a new offense and helping get to know guys I've never met and help lead. It's been great.

Q: I imagine that running game you have with Stacy Gage and Kaytron 'Fat' Allen takes some pressure off of you?

A: Oh yeah, with two running backs like those guys, it makes my job easy. I do check at the line and check into runs off of a dummy call, and it's kind of cool to have that kind of freedom in the offense to call that.

Q: Lastly, you also have some really good offensive weapons like Carnell Tate, who has had a big year and then last week Jaleel Skinner got some action and some plays. How has that gone for you?

A: This group of receivers, it's pretty easy because you just get it near them and they are going to catch it. All of them are fast, and can run. Shoot, they make my life pretty easy as a quarterback. Next we play Springfield, Mass., over there.

Q: Switching to Florida State, things have been really tough for the 'Noles after that great game against Notre Dame. What have the conversations with FSU's coaches been like since then?

A: It's been really good talking with them. But shoot, it's a rebuild and it's not going to be perfect. And I have the ultimate respect for both of those guys in Coach Dillingham (offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham) and Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell). I can certainly see the plan Coach Norvell has for what the team is, and I feel it's going to headed in the right direction.

Q: Do you think it's just going to take some time for the team to click since last year was a COVID year and that kind of slowed things down from a development standpoint?

A: Yes I do. And with the 2022 class, we have the same goal. And we are going to be a part of changing things.

Q: I know you guys in this class have a big group chat. So what are you guys talking about in there during these tough times? What's the general feeling with the other commits?

A: We are just all eager to get there and bring FSU back. Pretty much all of us are going to early enroll, so we are just ready to get to work. We talk about the change and what are all going to bring and how we are going to do this together.

*ALSO SEE: More insight into how firm the 2022 commits are with FSU

Q: Why do you think there is such a strong bond between the recruits in this class? Is there are one you are closes too? And do you expect all of the commits to stick?

A: You know, it's kind of weird because going into it, I never met any of them. But then meeting them on my visits to FSU and then the official visit, we all clicked like something special. And we all have the same goals and mindset. Even as kids, we just click off the field in such a unique way.

We have a group chat all the time. Now I talk to Trav (Travis Hunter) a lot. That's my guy, of course. And then there is Rod (Rodney Hill), Big Lou (Aliou Bah), all of them. I feel for sure they are going to all be Seminoles.

Q: The one guy I wanted to talk with you about is Rodney Hill. He's certainly one of the better recruiters in this class, along with you and Travis. He's been putting on a show this year for his team. What are your impressions of his game?

A: I see and follow his stuff every week. Man, that guy is really explosive. He's going to be really special in this offense for us at FSU. That is also one of my guys, and we talk a lot. Hung out a lot with him on the OV (official visit). Rod is super chill, laid back and he's a really good person.

Q: You took your official visit to FSU for the Notre Dame game, and that atmosphere was pretty crazy. What were your thoughts on that atmosphere? Are you getting ready for that?

A: Oh man. That's going to be crazy. I can't wait for that, and I don't know how I'm going to feel. But I can't wait.

Q: We all saw where Travis Hunter said that even if FSU goes 0-10, he's going to Florida State. Do you feel the same way? Are other guys in the class concerned with the overall record for this team?

A: Of course I want them to win. But I don't care what the record is or how the season goes -- even though I want it to go well for all the guys, but it doesn't impact me (my decision). I'm locked in all the way with Florida State. For us, it's about the growth of the team. The record is out of our control. We want to control the record when we are there. That type of thing.

Q: Could you tell us more about your conversations with Coach Dillingham and Coach Norvell?

A: We talk a lot about my games and things in general that are going with that. Things I did well, and things I'm not doing. Then of course their games -- where things went right and wrong during the course of the game, and what they learned from it. That kind of stuff.

Q: There are a bunch of other elite recruits FSU is still pursuing -- guys like Kevin Coleman, Elijah Pritchett, DeAndre Moore and others. What's been your message to them after the 0-3 start?

A: I tell them to come play with me, Travis, Sam (Sam McCall) and all the guys, and let's have fun and win at the same time doing it. Nothing better than doing it together at FSU.

Q: So when is the next time you are coming over to FSU?

A: I know for sure I'm going to be at the Miami game, and my Mom and Dad are coming over for that game. I'm also going to try and attend another home game before that game as well.

Q: What are you looking to see when you watch them in action the next time, A.J.? What are you going to look for on those visits from the team?

A: I just want to see them grow as a team because I think that's there. I just want to see them click because I think it's going to take off once that happens. I think it's going to be interesting once that happens. You can tell they are still trying to build the chemistry with each other. Once they click, and trust everyone, it's going to be special.

Q: Finally, you know I always ask you this, but do you have a message for 'Nole Nation and the future?

A: We are coming back to be the tone-setters and put FSU where it has been in the past and bring it back.

