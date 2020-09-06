Q: So the season kicked off Friday, Luke. Tell me about that feeling of being back on the field and how things went in Week 1?

A: Oh man, it was great. All the team has been working hard since June, and we kind of cashed that in Friday night with a really good performance. It kind of felt normal again for once. I would say the things that came out of my game this year was that I sharpened up my mechanics. Trying to get my arm slot a little higher, my release more vertical. I had a pretty good day on the ground, and that's something I've worked a lot on with my speed. I have a couple of trainers around here that have helped improve my speed a lot. They've got speed mechanics down to a science. It was a lot of hard work. Throwing the ball, I think the game is slowing down and just a matter of execution.

Q: It seemed like a perfect time for that 75-yard run for a touchdown that you made. Walk me through that play, as it look like a designed run all the way.

A: It was scripted up since Wednesday. We wanted to run this the first play of the game, because we saw when we go into an empty set and five-wide, they didn't really respect my running ability. So we felt the middle would be open. That's exactly what happened. ... It was a QB draw concept, and it opened up like the Red Sea.

Q: I know you talk with all the FSU coaches a lot, especially Coach Norvell and Coach Dillingham. Did you get a chance to talk with them before or after the game?

A: I talked with Coach Dillingham before the game, and he watched a good amount of my game in live streaming. And they told me I played a very good game. I know we are going to talk more soon in really breaking down the game.