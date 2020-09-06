 Q&A with FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer after big debut
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-06 08:27:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A with FSU QB commit Luke Altmyer after impressive 2020 debut

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer enjoyed a very impressive start to the 2020 football season on Friday night, leading his Starkville, Miss., team to a 40-28 victory over West Point.

Altmyer passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns and also started the night with a 75-yard touchdown run.

We caught up with Altmyer on Saturday to discuss his strong start to the season, what he's been hearing from the FSU coaches, which recruits he's targeting to join the Seminoles' incoming class and more.

Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Florida State QB commit Luke Altmyer delivered an impressive season-opening performance.
Florida State QB commit Luke Altmyer delivered an impressive season-opening performance. (Rivals.com)

Q: So the season kicked off Friday, Luke. Tell me about that feeling of being back on the field and how things went in Week 1?

A: Oh man, it was great. All the team has been working hard since June, and we kind of cashed that in Friday night with a really good performance. It kind of felt normal again for once. I would say the things that came out of my game this year was that I sharpened up my mechanics. Trying to get my arm slot a little higher, my release more vertical. I had a pretty good day on the ground, and that's something I've worked a lot on with my speed. I have a couple of trainers around here that have helped improve my speed a lot. They've got speed mechanics down to a science. It was a lot of hard work. Throwing the ball, I think the game is slowing down and just a matter of execution.

Q: It seemed like a perfect time for that 75-yard run for a touchdown that you made. Walk me through that play, as it look like a designed run all the way.

A: It was scripted up since Wednesday. We wanted to run this the first play of the game, because we saw when we go into an empty set and five-wide, they didn't really respect my running ability. So we felt the middle would be open. That's exactly what happened. ... It was a QB draw concept, and it opened up like the Red Sea.

Q: I know you talk with all the FSU coaches a lot, especially Coach Norvell and Coach Dillingham. Did you get a chance to talk with them before or after the game?

A: I talked with Coach Dillingham before the game, and he watched a good amount of my game in live streaming. And they told me I played a very good game. I know we are going to talk more soon in really breaking down the game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}