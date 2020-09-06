Q&A with FSU QB commit Luke Altmyer after impressive 2020 debut
Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer enjoyed a very impressive start to the 2020 football season on Friday night, leading his Starkville, Miss., team to a 40-28 victory over West Point.
Altmyer passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns and also started the night with a 75-yard touchdown run.
We caught up with Altmyer on Saturday to discuss his strong start to the season, what he's been hearing from the FSU coaches, which recruits he's targeting to join the Seminoles' incoming class and more.
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Q: So the season kicked off Friday, Luke. Tell me about that feeling of being back on the field and how things went in Week 1?
A: Oh man, it was great. All the team has been working hard since June, and we kind of cashed that in Friday night with a really good performance. It kind of felt normal again for once. I would say the things that came out of my game this year was that I sharpened up my mechanics. Trying to get my arm slot a little higher, my release more vertical. I had a pretty good day on the ground, and that's something I've worked a lot on with my speed. I have a couple of trainers around here that have helped improve my speed a lot. They've got speed mechanics down to a science. It was a lot of hard work. Throwing the ball, I think the game is slowing down and just a matter of execution.
Q: It seemed like a perfect time for that 75-yard run for a touchdown that you made. Walk me through that play, as it look like a designed run all the way.
A: It was scripted up since Wednesday. We wanted to run this the first play of the game, because we saw when we go into an empty set and five-wide, they didn't really respect my running ability. So we felt the middle would be open. That's exactly what happened. ... It was a QB draw concept, and it opened up like the Red Sea.
Q: I know you talk with all the FSU coaches a lot, especially Coach Norvell and Coach Dillingham. Did you get a chance to talk with them before or after the game?
A: I talked with Coach Dillingham before the game, and he watched a good amount of my game in live streaming. And they told me I played a very good game. I know we are going to talk more soon in really breaking down the game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news