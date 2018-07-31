Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Henri Crockett recently sat down for an interview with Warchant.com’s Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi to discuss a variety of topics. The interview, which took place at the recent ACC Kickoff meetings in Charlotte, N.C., covered everything from what Crockett expects to see from Harlon Barnett’s defense, the challenges Willie Taggart will face as head coach, Crockett's work with the Orange Bowl Committee, the culture of entitlement he has witnessed at FSU, and more. Here is a partial transcript of that conversation.

Aslan: Defensively, over the last couple of years, fans haven’t seen what they’ve been accustomed to seeing – when you played and when Mickey Andrews coordinated the defense. How much has football changed and how much has it stayed the same? And what do you expect from this next leadership?

Henri: One thing about playing defense and playing football – one thing that should never change – is your effort. And I think when Coach Mickey Andrews coached us, it was all about effort. Coach Bowden was all about effort. And I think Coach Taggart is coming back here and trying to exert that back into the program, where every player has got a chance to compete. … We didn’t have four- or five-stars back then. … Now you have these four- and five-stars coming in, you’ve almost got to guarantee these guys they’re going to play their freshman year. Now seeing with Coach Taggart, he’s telling the guys, “Your job is to keep your job. My job is to go out and find your replacement.” So what that does is it creates a level of competitiveness. And I’m excited to see the kids just go out and compete. Because that’s the one thing that was lacking, and it just stood out – it jumped off the screen. “God, these guys are not competing.”

But I’m just excited to see – like even in the spring game – in the spring games of past, they were more just laid-back. Almost like a – I don’t know what it was – like a showcase. But this spring game, guys were out there competing. So it’s good to see that come back to Florida State. I’m excited about this upcoming year.

Aslan: We don’t have the playbook, so we don’t know exactly what they were trying to execute on defense. But it felt like so often that the ball would be snapped and you’d have guys with their back to the line of scrimmage, wouldn’t know what’s going on. How much more complicated is it now for defenses?

Henri: In football, my coaches always told me, "If you can count to three, you can play." But now, these offensive schemes have changed so much … a lot of movement. Like if you play against [North] Carolina, they do a lot of movement. What it does is it forces you to recount. And we (Ira and I) spoke about this last year, and I just felt like a lot of those guys’ football IQ wasn’t that high. So whenever a team moved against us, it just threw us off. And I think with having DeCalon Brooks and guys of that caliber, academic guys, that come in, they can think on the move and they can retain information from the classroom and bring it to the field. So I’m excited to see it. The guys are not as big-name as the other guys, but they’re smarter players. So I’m excited to see them compete.

Ira: Did you get a chance to see much of Harlon Barnett's defenses at Michigan State and what they’ve done? He says a lot of things that kind of remind fans of Coach Andrews.

Henri: He has more of an attack defense. I noticed in the spring game – I saw the D-Linemen getting up the field more. And before, the interior guys were more just holding blocks. Back then, I couldn’t tell Corey Simon or Reinard Wilson to hold a block (laughing). Corey Simon’s getting up field. So it’s good to see that come back – the attack, attack, attack defense. And the cornerbacks, defensive backs, are playing more in your face. So I’m excited to see what the new defensive staff has put together. What I did see is they’re moving at a different pace than they did last year. So I’m excited for that.

Ira: You’re up here as part of your role on the Orange Bowl committee. And one of the stories that probably doesn’t get enough publicity is all of the work that the Orange Bowl and other bowls do with the community in terms of giving back. The Orange Bowl recently unveiled a $3 million gift to support football in Belle Glade. Could you talk about that a little bit?

Henri: Our biggest gift we have is our Legacy Gift. To this date, we’ve given over $12 million. It’s an idea that we had to use football to bring families together. So we wanted to go into these parts that needed [help] and create a park where the kids can be safe and play, but at the same time families could come out and enjoy the day and spend the day with their kids and make it more of a family event. So we unveiled our Legacy Gift to Belle Glade last week, and we’re excited to see what it does for the community. We know it’s going to bring it together. And that’s one of the most impactful things that we do. … We also hold a back-to-school event where we just go out and give out free resources to kids, like backpacks and school supplies. We have a lot of different vendors that come out. So we do a lot of different things that really, truly impact the community. So when you hear Orange Bowl, it’s not just about the game. It’s about the things that we do throughout the year.

Ira: FSU fans might not know that you personally have had your own foundation and have done a lot of community outreach work. Is that something you thought about doing as far back as when you were a kid coming up or as a player?

Henri: It’s funny. I started because of Dr. [Daniel] Kanell, Danny Kanell’s dad, when I was a senior in high school. My father passed away, and Dr. Kanell was like that second father I needed – especially for a young boy that could go in different directions. And he got me to live outside of my community. At the time, I hadn’t passed the SAT yet, and he said, “I’ll pay for the SAT classes. You’ve just got to get there.” And he just would always take me to different restaurants, expose me to different things. So I just wanted to honor him for doing what he did for me and pay it forward. So whenever I got the opportunity to do so, when I got drafted, I started my foundation – the Crockett Foundation – where we go in to really just create experiences and exposure for middle school youth, to get them to live outside of their communities. A lot of times we ask kids to dream. But if they’ve never seen anything, how can they dream? So it’s my job and my duty to expose them to as many things as possible. So they can dream as big as they would like to.

Ira: Being based in South Florida, I’m sure you’re hearing all about the U coming back and you have a lot of buddies who played there. Do you kind of like having the rivalry being relevant again?

Henri: I’m glad, because it’s good for college football. If you remember back in the ‘90s, the ‘80s and ‘90s, the national championship was either won by Florida, Florida State or the University of Miami. And all the guys are friends. We split between those three schools where we went, but now, you’ve got kids from Florida and South Florida, they’re going to Alabama, they’re going to LSU, they’re going to Clemson, they’re going all over the place. It’s great to see the competition come back and keep all our talent home. And then Coach Richt … Richt is like another father as well. I talk to him all the time and I’ll say, “We’ll cheer for the University of Miami every week except one." And my mom loves him. And he went through a similar thing; he had to go into the University of Miami and change the culture. …

And I was speaking with Coach Taggart, and he’s faced with some of the same challenges that Coach Richt had when he went to the University of Miami. As great as Jimbo was, this last year or two he kind of lost his way a little bit, and the team lost their way, lost their competitive edge. Guys felt like they were entitled to certain things. So to come in and change that mindset, get guys back to competing for jobs … it’s a process. Because they’re not used to just running to the ball. Competing at a high level every snap. Fighting for inches. They’re not used to doing that. So speaking to Coach Taggart, he’s excited about it. The guys have made big strides, from what I hear. I’m excited to see what they do come next year.

Ira: Willie has spoken about how much of a fan he was of you guys and how this was his dream job, and he’s reached out to embrace the former players and coaches. In the big business of college football, I don’t know if that will matter if he doesn’t have success on the field. But how much do you appreciate that -- that he wants to be here?

Henri: I appreciate that he wants to be here. I appreciate him understanding the history and the culture. His first order of business was, “How do I get Mickey Andrews and Coach Bowden back in the fold?” I think that was important. Coach Bowden stayed away for a long time for a couple of different reasons. But the fact that he wants Bowden around: “Hey, you’ve got a golf cart. You come and just ride around. I want the players to see you.” I mean, to me, it almost brings chills down my spine, because it’s just so important. Hell, the [field] is named after him. To still have that guy living to be able to come tell stories … he’s still sharp as a whip. For him to see certain things. … Because there’s nothing that he’s gonna go through that Coach Bowden didn’t go through. Coach Bowden built that program up from when it was nothing. So he has that person he can lean on. So I’m excited for it.

