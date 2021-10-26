Q&A with new FSU basketball commit Jeremiah Bembry

On Tuesday, the rising star spoke at length with Warchant.com about his visit, his decision, why he loves Hamilton and the FSU staff, and whether more good recruiting news could be coming for the 'Noles.

The Florida State men's basketball team kept the momentum going for its 2022 recruiting class this week as Leonard Hamilton and his staff landed their fourth commitment in the last six weeks.

Q: Let's get this started by talking about the decision to pick FSU since you had offers from Stanford, LSU and countless other teams that were pushing to land your commitment. What was it about FSU that pulled you in?

A: One key thing that stood out to me was Coach Leonard Hamilton. I've been watching him coach some really great players like Dwayne Bacon, Malik Beasley and all the guards they have developed. The key for him is how I'm a big "dog." and I fit into the program easily. He told me to just work on my pace and my body and the sky's the limit for me.

Q: Did you know before you visited last weekend that this was where you were going? Or did you decide after the visit?

A: I knew before I visited that I wanted to go there because Coach Hamilton has been recruiting me for like 2 1/2 years, and he always told me, "When your time comes, I'll be there." So that really stood out to me.

As a person he is really genuine. He doesn't sugarcoat anything, and he always tells the truth. He's a believer in Christ, and he's a hard worker in everything he does. He knows the ins and outs of the game. He's such a genuine guy.

Q: Now for Seminole fans who haven't seen your game yet, Jeremiah, explain to me some of your strengths on the court and what you bring to the table for FSU.

A: One thing about my game is I'm a leader, and I make the right play. I have great decision making. I have high athletic ability, and I have a 45-inch vertical, so I can cause a lot of problems with my defense. That's one of the first things Coach Hamilton loved about my game is that I play full-court defense. I can shoot the ball off the catch and have a good handle. I will need to adjust to the pace at this level, and I know with Coach Hamilton, he's going to get me there.

Q: Tell me about those blocked shots that you get with that vertical. That's not a normal thing for a guard, even though you are 6-foot-6. When did that start to develop with your game?

A: I actually, from my freshman year to now, I grew seven inches. So I was more a steal-the-ball type of guy at that time. But my skills developed more as my size increased to blocking shots and using my athletic ability with blocking shots and catching [other teams'] passes in the air.

Q: When I watched your film, it's obvious that you're very good at breaking defenders down off the dribble and slashing to the basket. But tell me about your shooting.

A: My shooting has developed a lot. That's something I've worked on all summer to increase my range and consistency. That's the area I've probably worked on the most, to complete being that well-rounded guard overall. Consistency is probably the biggest factor for me. My percentages have gone up.

Q: So what has FSU told you about how you'll be used in their system?

A: Coach Hamilton is telling me I will be the one (point guard) or the two (shooting guard), and he said they are trying to get this other guard, Chandler Jackson. And if we get him, me and Chandler would be switching back and forth with those positions. Also depends on what Jalen (FSU freshman Jalen Warley) does in going to the league, we will be in the backcourt. We're all big guards. He wants all his players to guard one through five.

Q: Chandler Jackson visited with you last weekend, right?

A: Yes he did. He stayed with me on the official visit. He commits on Friday, and I think we are going to get him.

Q: So what was the official visit like? And what did you think about the bond with all the players on the team? It seems like they are a really close-knit group.

A: Oh man, like you said, it's like a brotherhood for real. They have a lot of fun in practice. I haven't seen a practice like the one Coach Hamilton does. It's fun, exciting, and even 30 minutes before the practice, they have a thing where they scream and have fun. It's really special. He wants his players to have fun. In practice, it's a war about they push things. The pace is really fast, and Coach really likes to push and advance the ball. He doesn't want to slow it down.

Wants at least six touches before going to the basket. When you watch all their draft picks, they are averaging around 9 points per game and doing it not in a lot of minutes. That says a lot about what they are doing on the floor with development and production. Everyone is really unselfish.

I watch all these guys in the NBA all the time. I've been tuned in with everyone like Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams, Malik Beasley, Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, all of them. I've been watching them as a kid. It always stood out to me the way they develop the players. Their bodies, the mechanics, offensively and defensively, it's special. I feel if I get developed by Coach Hamilton, who is the best in the country in my opinion, the sky is the limit for me. He doesn't care if you are a three-star, five-star ... if you play defense, you are going to play. And that's what I do.

Q: We know a lot of schools were really trying to get involved with you, but like you said, FSU has been recruiting you from the start. Do you know what they liked from the beginning?

A: What really stood out to Coach C.Y. (Charlton Young) and the other assistants, along with Coach Hamilton, was my athletic ability and my skills to play defense and making the right play. Plus Coach Hamilton recruits great kids, and that's important to have the right guys in the program. You can be the greatest player, but if you don't have the right mindset, it won't matter.

Q: Are there any other recruits that you are trying to get on board?

A: Right now, it's just Chandler. I was trying to get Dillon Mitchell, but he recently committed to Texas. I feel like if we get Chandler, we have a chance to have one of the best classes in the country.

Q: Lastly Jeremiah, you have been around these FSU players. So give me a breakdown of how good they can be this year.

A: I think they have a chance to win it all and win a national championship. The guys on the team are so close with each other and hang out with each other off the court and on the court. There's real team bonding and they're so talented. Great chemistry. if you go against those type of players every day in practice, there's no stopping that.

------------------

Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board