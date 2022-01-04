Q&A with newly promoted FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins

On Tuesday, Atkins met with the media for the first time since taking over his new position. He spoke about his philosophies as a coach and his relationships with Norvell and current players, plus much more.

Opening statement

I’m fired up to be here. Excited about this new offseason we are about to start, especially about the guys we have coming in. Excited about the new position. People ask you how you feel, but the reality being an offensive line coach and coordinator before, usually they come to the line to ask what we can and can’t do anyway. If you can block, then you are normally pretty successful. But I am fired about the new position and appreciative of Mike Norvell for giving me the opportunity and I’m ready to get started.

Q: Can you take us through the process of when coach Norvell talked to you about this as a possibility, and kind of the emotions of getting the opportunity?

A: This process started when I left Charlotte, when I first came to Florida State. Coordinating offense there and calling the plays. I saw it as an opportunity to go learn from a guy who called plays better than I did. To be able to learn offensive football from Mike Norvell, looking at his track record and guys that have worked for him in other places. It's unbelievable the rapid pace he’s done it and how young he is. So when we first had the conversation about it, I told him my goals and aspirations. That’s when he told me, “What do you want to do? What do you want your career to be and what do you want to become?” That was the first initial conversation.

A lot of guys when they are hiring coaches, just like recruiting, they tell them what they want to hear. When I spoke to guys around the country about Coach Norvell, they always said, "upright, standup, honest." All the things that you want to hear when you go to work for a guy. Like any profession, we all want to climb. When we had that initial conversation, I knew I still had to provide value and worth to be able to do it. He provided the opportunity just like he said he would if it ever opened. That conversation started a while ago.

Q: With your previous experience at Charlotte, how did you go about calling plays there? Was it on the sideline? How will that dynamic work at FSU and calling plays with Coach Norvell’s offense?

A: It is coach Norvell's offense. I’m here to learn how to coordinate it from an organizational standpoint and learn how to call it, but Coach Norvell will call plays. It’s just more learning how he does it and how he sees the game and basically organizing it. Being a line coach, you are always heavily involved in the play-calling process. Now I’m just involved in all aspects of the process. My first time calling a game, I called a bowl game at Tulane when we played Louisiana Lafayette in 2018. I have always been on the sideline since I was a graduate assistant. I will always be on the field and be able to interact with players on the field. That’s what I am comfortable with and I like interacting with the players from the field, especially coaching offensive line. That dynamic won’t change much. I’ll still be on the field and Coach Norvell will be on the field, and we’ll still have eyes and ears in the box.

Q: Were there any coaching influences when you talk about your offense and your philosophy? Somebody growing up that influenced your ideas?

A: I took a lot of ideas from a lot of coaches. The original person I worked for was Coach [Geep] Wade and Jason Simpson, who’s still at UT-Martin. Actually just won the conference. As far as being an O-Line coach and a coach on the field, the first person I connected to was Bill Legg when I was G.A. at Marshall. He was the O-Line coach and calling plays. When I got to Charlotte, I reached out to coaches like Jeff Grimes. I reached out the head coach at Rice. Multiple people, the list goes on and on. Those are the people that I saw do it and make it possible. Which made me have a belief in it. A lot of times the offensive line coach cannot do it [call plays] because of the responsibilities. You control the most guys on the field all the time. The capability of what you can do passing or running will operate of what you can do up front. Now you get to be involved with all aspects of it.

Q: Can you talk about the offensive line group and the fact that it has improved and the possibilities that opens up for the offense as you get handed the keys to help run it with Coach Norvell?

A: It means everything. The most thing I can say about the improvement of the offensive line is the continuity and the process that it takes. It’s not a position that you are going to sign a kid and just plug him in there and everything is going to be OK. He has to be able to gel and understand the totality of what we’re trying to do. Body development, threshold of reality, reactionary time. The improvement is coming because we are building continuity and we are having the same consistent guys that are playing on the field. It's not a group rotation. It has to be a process of learning and understanding each other.

We are finally at a point where we have some guys returning and we have a great young class coming in. We have some older kids that I believe have taken great steps in order to lead our room. We have the pieces needed to have a large quantity of success, it’s still we’re just going through that process. I just attribute it to the kids in the room learning what it takes to be a good O-Line. It's not a high school fix, it's not a portal, it’s a process. And we are taking the steps in that process.

Q: There are a not a lot of African-American offensive coordinators at the powerPower 5 level, even fewer that have been offensive line coaches. Just curious how meaningful that is for you?

A: In totality, when you look at guys who move up to the OC position, it comes from the quarterback position. That’s kind of the norm, so that kind of trickles down to not only O-Line coaches but African-American quarterback coaches. It's even kind of double-fold, because coaching O-Line, there aren’t many black or white offensive line coordinators. I do think it shows progress as far as examples. A lot of people, you lead by example by creating belief that it is possible. Because at one point, there wasn’t belief that is was possible. When I say I want to be an example, it's more of how my kids react to me, the relationship I build with the players. ... I want to be looked upon [most] is how I relate to my players and how they respond to me and what they say about me. That's the truth of the matter. I can get up here and say whatever, but what my players say about me is the truth. But I do think it’s significant, because any time there is a "first" or "only," it creates belief. It’s inspiration.

Q: Tony Tokarz was elevated to the quarterbacks coach. How big of an advantage is it to you and the offense as a whole with him having been on staff?

A: Just the knowledge. He’s been on staff with Coach Norvell for a long time. His knowledge of the offense, his grasp, his personality, relationship-base. Everything. That was a home run for us. Especially for me and the relationship I have with Tony. And the things he taught me by walking in the door. Was able to give me all the information I needed. From playbooks, verbiage. That was a home run, not only because of his knowledge, but because of the relationship he has with Coach Norvell and what I’ve built with him while we’ve been together.

Q: How much are you going to be involved with building relationships with the guys you have already worked with previously in the receivers, running backs and quarterbacks?

A: When offense is structured, every coach has a key part of the game plan that they are highly involved in. The coordinator is involved in all of those conversations, and all of those play calls and what is going to be done. It all comes back. It's just more now being a totality of each of those conversations, you get that early input. Instead of the deal kind of getting done and it coming back to you anyway. So, you get to kind of be in all the early starts of play-calling and structures of the game plan.

Q: Your thoughts on QB signee A.J. Duffy. How important is that for him to enroll early and get his college career started as early as possible?

A: That’s the key -- most players are coming in early now. The thing about A.J., what I enjoyed being around him. He has a relationship with all the coaches. His poise, his control, his recruiting ability. Relationships with the guys coming in and guys already on the team. It felt like he was here even when he wasn't here. Just because he was so active with recruiting other players, game-planning, questions after the game. He’s a ball guy. You see this here this past weekend (at the Under Armour All-America Game). He’s a football player and he loves the game. Him being here early gives him a great chance of learning this thing as quickly as possible. He might know most of it already, he loves it.

Q: What is Coach Norvell like when you or other assistant coaches bring in other ideas for the offense? Is he receptive to that? How does that process work?

A: Talk about that phrase going around, love football. Coach loves football. Even when we first got here, going through the pandemic, it was a little different because we were on Zoom. We had days where each coach would present what they had done before and different ways they can help in the offense. During while we were learning his offense. If you look at guys that get frustrated in their profession, it's normally because they don’t have a voice.

They’re pawns, and it's just, “Do what I say.” Coach Norvell, if you look at his track record of coaches who have moved on and the way he’s maximized coaching, every coach feels like they have a voice. Everything will be listened to, there’s group discussions, film-watching. We study different offenses. He almost becomes like an assistant in that aspect where he wants to hear more football and things that can help us improve. And also looking at the personnel we have. It’s a personnel-driven offense. It has changed so much because he changes it to the players that he has.