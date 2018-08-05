There were probably a dozen different ways Willie Taggart and Walt Bell were asked about Florida State's upcoming quarterback competition during a preseason Q&A session with the media Sunday afternoon.

But neither the Florida State head coach nor his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach were tipping their hands as they discussed the battle between Deondre Francois, James Blackman and Bailey Hockman.

"They're all gonna have an opportunity," Taggart said one day before preseason practice begins Monday morning. "They all understand that. That starts now. ... We're in training camp now. Those guys understand they've got to go out and perform each and every day."

Bell, who was speaking with the media for the first time since being hired in December, said he thinks the primary job of a quarterback is "to make the other 10 guys better." He said whoever does that the best will be the one starting against Virginia Tech in the season opener.

Bell added that all three QBs are way ahead mentally of where they were in the spring.

"We're not teaching ABCs anymore," Bell said. "We're able to go correct things and start teaching the details of the job -- the XYZ's of the position."

He also mentioned that Taggart has proven in the past that he will shape his offense to match the tools of his starting quarterback. He pointed out that Taggart's offense at South Florida -- where QB Quntion Flowers was used extensively in the running game -- was different than the one he had last year at Oregon.

With the Ducks, starting quarterback Justin Herbert was more of a pocket passer.

So it's not necessarily which QB is the best runner or which one is the best passer. It's the one who gives the Seminoles the best chance to win. Its the one that makes the other 10 guys better.

"Now, it's being able to do win the team over and do those things (off the field), but also win them over by making plays on the football field," Taggart said. "And now they get an opportunity to do that, starting tomorrow."

Last year, Blackman was thrown into what turned out to be a raging fire when Francois went down with a season-ending injury. He struggled at times. The whole offense did. But Bell said that he doesn't care what happened last year -- other than appreciating that Blackman's teammates respect him.

"James Blackman is an incredible kid," Bell said. "The way his teammates feel about him is 100 percent completely deserved."

But, of course, that doesn't mean he's going to be the starting quarterback. Both Taggart and Bell said Francois had been doing all the right things in the offseason as well. And that the players typically are the ones who tell you who the starting quarterback should be with the way they react in practice.

That will be decided over the next month. And he added the depth chart could change from day to day.

"I don't care what happened before," Bell said. "I really don't. I care what happened the day I got hired and moving forward. ... All three of those kids will definitely get a chance because they've earned that right.

"All three of those guys have done a wonderful job, and I'm excited to see who's going to become quarterback."

Taggart said there is no timetable for when that starter will be named, only quipping that he knows it will be by Labor Day -- when the Seminoles take on Virginia Tech.

