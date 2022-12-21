QB Brock Glenn signs with FSU
Florida State has received quarterback Brock Glenn's National Letter of Intent. Glenn is the is only quarterback the Seminoles are expected to sign in its 2023 signing class. He will join Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy as one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the Florida State roster heading into the 2023 off season.
Glenn, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, is from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 15th-best pro style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the 13th-best overall prospect from Tennessee. Glenn committed to FSU in November after decommitting from Ohio State. In addition to FSU and Ohio State, Glenn also made official visits to TCU and Auburn. As a senior Glenn threw for 1,413 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 74 of 126 passes. He also rushed for 443 yards on 45 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.
As a junior Glenn threw for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 97 of 155 passes. He also ran for 161 yards on 31 carries in 2021.
Glenn will enroll at FSU in January.
Charles Fishbein on Brock Glenn: "You really want to sign one quarterback in each class. Glenn gives them a prospect who made the Elite 11. He has a good arm. You turn on his film and Glenn can push the ball down the field. He has pretty good anticipation. He is able to make most of the throws asked of him. Glenn also gives you another live arm. Glenn also brings more competition to the quarterback room and that formula seems to have worked at other positions on the roster. He will get the chance to compete with Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy for the backup spot behind Jordan Travis."
Pat Burnham on Brock Glenn: "Glenn has a strong arm and really likes to push the ball downfield based off his HUDL tape. He has a quick release and throws the deep ball with touch and without much effort. He has good instincts and feel/awareness of what is going on around him in the pocket. He does a good job of climbing in the pocket when he feels pressure off the edge. Glenn also does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield when forced out of the pocket. He seems comfortable even when the pocket gets dirty. Glenn runs better than you would think for someone tagged as a pro-style passer and can keep defenses honest with his legs in the run game."
