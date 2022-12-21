Florida State has received quarterback Brock Glenn's National Letter of Intent. Glenn is the is only quarterback the Seminoles are expected to sign in its 2023 signing class. He will join Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy as one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the Florida State roster heading into the 2023 off season.

Glenn, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, is from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 15th-best pro style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the 13th-best overall prospect from Tennessee. Glenn committed to FSU in November after decommitting from Ohio State. In addition to FSU and Ohio State, Glenn also made official visits to TCU and Auburn. As a senior Glenn threw for 1,413 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 74 of 126 passes. He also rushed for 443 yards on 45 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.

As a junior Glenn threw for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 97 of 155 passes. He also ran for 161 yards on 31 carries in 2021.

Glenn will enroll at FSU in January.



