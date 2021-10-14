QB commit A.J. Duffy 'amped up' about future of FSU Football, recruiting

One of the main leaders of that class is IMG Academy quarterback A.J. Duffy , and we caught up with the four-star prospect to discuss how things are going for him, what he thinks of the Seminoles' turnaround, what other recruits are saying, what he hopes to do when he enrolls in January and more.

After an 0-4 start to the season, the Florida State football team has rebounded with back-to-back ACC wins. On Saturday, the Seminoles knocked off heavily favored North Carolina, 35-25, in a game that brought a lot of excitement to FSU's 2022 recruiting class.

Q: So we are now around the midway part of the season at IMG Academy. How has the adjustment been for you, getting used to a new place, and how has the season been so far?

A: It's been really good. We are clicking more as a team and really coming together. It's kind of been an interesting thing with spring ball, where we had a coach for half the time and then a new head coach and then the new OC in July. We have just been building. We aren't there yet. I think offensively we want to be sharper, cleaner and make the right reads. We are still installing new plays. Just sharpen things up.

Q: We talked about this earlier in the year, but back in California, you were used to throwing the ball a lot and passing for big numbers. Do you mind not being able to put up those stats the same way in this type of offense?

A: I'm not really big on stats. Obviously, if I was just killing the stats or it was about that, I would have stayed home. I came here to get prepared for college and help me be as ready as possible for when I get to Florida State.

Q: A lot of prospects say that IMG Academy gets you ready for college. In what ways has this experienced helped prepare you for that?

A: The weight room, the conditioning, being away from home and coming together as a team, and being the leader. We have practice in the morning, school in the afternoon. It's pretty much college. I think it's also helped me a lot with how fast you have to pick up the progressions when you are going against five-star players every day in practice. The pass-rush is faster, and that prepares you so well when it's game day.

You have to have a clock in your head because I can't sit back there like how you see some high school games, where the quarterback has a lot of time. In practice, bullets are flying everywhere with pressure, and the best work I get is in practice. You get a quick pre-snap read, and then with me it's just believing in what I see. If they are starting too high or rotating into a different coverage, I have to trust what I see. Find the open guy and hit them, and the same goes for getting us into the right run-sets. So the practices are pretty intense.