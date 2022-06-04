QB commit Chris Parson opens up about future with FSU after Elite Camp

After the visit, Parson reaffirmed his pledge to the Seminoles, talked about the fun time he had throwing to other FSU commits, and reflected on his deep bond with the FSU staff.

But few, if any, were more important than 2023 QB commit Chris Parson making his way to Tallahassee.

During the camp, Parson got the chance to take coaching from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, unlike on his previous visits.

“It was great, it was awesome. Being able to learn what they teach and apply it on the field,” Parson said. “It was awesome. And I had a great time coming out here and learning from them.”

Parson delved deeper into what he worked on while taking instruction inside the Seminoles' indoor practice facility.

“Stable upper-body. Just being calm, cool and collected. Coach Norvell, he really likes my feet,” Parson said. “So, we were focusing on my upper body. I feel like I got better at that throughout the day. Now it's time to go home and just keep working on it.”

Parson's already-busy summer just got busier, but he’s certainly not complaining. He was recently selected to participate in the finals of the prestigious Elite 11 camp, which takes place later this month.

“It means a lot. It’s an honor to be a part of that fraternity," Parson said. "It's something that I have dreamed of ever since I was a kid. For me now to be in my senior year of high school, it’s truly special, and I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

Parson had plenty of high-profile weapons to work with during one-on-one drills on Saturday, including fellow FSU commits tight end Randy Pittman and wideouts Darren Lawrence and Vandrevius Jacobs.

“It was awesome. I threw a few bombs to Dre. He's a very talented receiver, same with Goldie and Randy Pittman," Parson said. "This was what this camp was all about for us. We just wanted to build chemistry and throw with each other, and we did that. So it was a great experience. I'm happy I get a chance to play with them some day. I am just going to keep on working for whenever we get to Tallahassee."

Parson recently was offered scholarships by programs like Mississippi State and California and was asked what that means to him.

“It’s an awesome feeling, knowing that schools want me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I am a 17-year-old kid just going through the recruiting process. I just keep my head level and I just keep working.”