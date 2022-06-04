QB commit Chris Parson opens up about future with FSU after Elite Camp
Florida State’s football coaching staff hosted many important prospects during Saturday's Elite Camp, which kicked off the June camp slate.
But few, if any, were more important than 2023 QB commit Chris Parson making his way to Tallahassee.
After the visit, Parson reaffirmed his pledge to the Seminoles, talked about the fun time he had throwing to other FSU commits, and reflected on his deep bond with the FSU staff.
During the camp, Parson got the chance to take coaching from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, unlike on his previous visits.
“It was great, it was awesome. Being able to learn what they teach and apply it on the field,” Parson said. “It was awesome. And I had a great time coming out here and learning from them.”
Parson delved deeper into what he worked on while taking instruction inside the Seminoles' indoor practice facility.
“Stable upper-body. Just being calm, cool and collected. Coach Norvell, he really likes my feet,” Parson said. “So, we were focusing on my upper body. I feel like I got better at that throughout the day. Now it's time to go home and just keep working on it.”
Parson's already-busy summer just got busier, but he’s certainly not complaining. He was recently selected to participate in the finals of the prestigious Elite 11 camp, which takes place later this month.
“It means a lot. It’s an honor to be a part of that fraternity," Parson said. "It's something that I have dreamed of ever since I was a kid. For me now to be in my senior year of high school, it’s truly special, and I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”
Parson had plenty of high-profile weapons to work with during one-on-one drills on Saturday, including fellow FSU commits tight end Randy Pittman and wideouts Darren Lawrence and Vandrevius Jacobs.
“It was awesome. I threw a few bombs to Dre. He's a very talented receiver, same with Goldie and Randy Pittman," Parson said. "This was what this camp was all about for us. We just wanted to build chemistry and throw with each other, and we did that. So it was a great experience. I'm happy I get a chance to play with them some day. I am just going to keep on working for whenever we get to Tallahassee."
Parson recently was offered scholarships by programs like Mississippi State and California and was asked what that means to him.
“It’s an awesome feeling, knowing that schools want me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I am a 17-year-old kid just going through the recruiting process. I just keep my head level and I just keep working.”
Fans and media have been speculating about Parson's future with the Seminoles since FSU recently extended offers to two other passers in the 2023 class -- Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. But Parson said that's not a problem for him.
“Yes sir, I talked to the coaches. We both understand what is going on,” Parson said. “So as long as we’re good, that’s all that matters.”
As he has had during previous visits, Parson had glowing remarks for the FSU staff, including offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.
“Coach Atkins, I love Coach Atkins. Me and him built a relationship even before he was promoted to offensive coordinator. Whenever I was visiting during the season or first came on a visit back last June, him and I built a relationship,” Parson said. “He’s a cool guy to be around, and he’s also a really good coach. I have got the opportunity to be in the meeting room with him and the other offensive linemen we were trying to get. It’s just great being around him.
"I like him a lot. I’m glad that I get the chance to play for him some day.”
Parson also discussed his visit schedule for this summer.
“I will be taking my official visit (to FSU) very soon," he said. "We’ll see. We’re trying to lock in a date, so we’ll see.”
Any other visits: “No sir, as of right now, no.”
Parson continued on how he and Tokarz relate, and their chemistry during the camp.
“It’s great. I love Coach Tokarz. Him and I are really close. It was also a great opportunity to learn from him as well,” Parson said. “They were just showing me the ins and outs of how they do things here at Florida State, and it was a great opportunity to come learn from them and get better.”
Finally, Parson shared what it meant to work with Norvell on the field.
“It was great. Today was like my first actual opportunity to be coached by Norvell. Him and I were talking throughout the day that this was kind of like our Day 1 of practice,” Parson said. “It was great to learn from him, and I am looking forward to it in the future.”
