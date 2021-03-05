FSU eager to see 'fully cleared' Milton at QB next week in spring practice
It has been one of the most discussed stories of the offseason for the Florida State football team. Maybe the most discussed.
Will quarterback transfer McKenzie Milton be fully healthy to participate in the Seminoles' spring practices, which begin early next week?
The answer again from head coach Mike Norvell on Friday was a resounding yes.
"Absolutely," Norvell said of the decorated UCF transfer. "He's been fully cleared. ... He looks great. I'm excited for what he's going to be able to do and kind of getting back acclimated to the true speed of the game. That was one of the things that really excited me as we were going through the process of recruiting him once he went into the Transfer Portal: I got a chance to see some of that scout team video (from UCF). And he didn't approach it as a practice.
"You could see the joy, you could the speed in which he was playing with, and it was different."
Norvell said when he watched that film, he could see how much Milton loved playing football again. Being part of the team. Getting back out on the practice field after nearly two years away from competition.
Norvell also saw that the talented quarterback was moving pretty well.
Now, after seeing Milton up close during Tour of Duty workouts and hearing the reports he gets back from strength coach Josh Storms, Norvell doesn't seem to think there are any lingering issues from the devastating leg injury Milton sustained in November 2018.
"It's been a joy watching him," Norvell said. "And I told him at the very beginning that communication is the key. You put a new man in that situation, coming to a new team, obviously coming off a very significant injury ... you know the thing that I've appreciated is he's wanted to go through all aspects. He wanted to show the team that he's a part of it. Especially with the quarterback position, there are a lot of eyes on it. And whether it's a Tour of Duty workout, what he's doing in the weight room with Coach Storms, and we've communicated well. ...
