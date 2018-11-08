Florida State isn't the only team with quarterback news heading into Saturday night's game in South Bend.

It was reported on Thursday morning by multiple media outlets that Notre Dame QB Ian Book, who has completed 75 percent of his passes for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, will miss Saturday's game with an injury.

Book, who has also rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns, took over as the starter for the undefeated Irish in the fourth game of the season. Since then, Notre Dame's offense has averaged 38.8 points per game.

In the three games started by senior Brandon Wimbush, who would likely lead the offense again on Saturday night, the Fighting Irish averaged 23.3 points per game in narrow wins over Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt.

Wimbush completed just 55 percent of his passes in those games for 589 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Last year he started 12 games for Notre Dame and completed less than 50 percent of his passes, but he did rush for 803 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"It's news to me," Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said on Thursday morning. "I don't think it impacts preparation much. A lot of work is in the books now, and I don't think the offense is going to change much. They have a capable quarterback if that's the case.

"They have a capable quarterback who has played a lot for them and won some games for them, too. So we're going to continue to prepare like we've been preparing and be ready for whatever comes our way on Saturday."