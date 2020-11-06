One didn't finish his last game, which was a blowout loss. The other hasn't played in nearly a month.

But after both teams enjoyed a very important bye week, there's a chance Florida State and Pitt fans could see quite the quarterback duel this Saturday when the Panthers arrive at Doak Campbell Stadium (4 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis is definitely going to be leading the Seminoles' offense into action, and it looks like there's at least a chance senior Kenny Pickett might be behind center for Pitt.

“Yesterday, he didn't take many snaps," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after Thursday's practice. "Joey Yellen took most of them. Then today, all of a sudden, he looks a little bit better. So who knows? Yesterday, I was thinking Joey [Yellen] is the guy. Today, Kenny was like, ‘Hey coach, I feel a little bit better.'”

That's not exactly exciting news for a Florida State defense that has struggled all season.

